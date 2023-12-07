To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 32H and 32G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009545279 32H DKK Cita3 + interest rate spread (Callable) 01.04.2027 RF DK0009545352 32H DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.10.2026 RF DK0009545436 32G DKK Cibor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2026 RF DK0009545519 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01.07.2027 RF DK0009545782 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01.07.2027 RF DK0009545865 32H SEK Stibor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2027 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

ISIN Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009545196 13H DKK 1% 01.07.2029 RF

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment