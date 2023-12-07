New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 32H and 32G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2023 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954527932HDKKCita3 + interest rate spread (Callable)01.04.2027RF
DK000954535232HDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.10.2026RF
DK000954543632GDKKCibor3 + interest rate spread01.04.2026RF
DK000954551932HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01.07.2027RF
DK000954578232HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01.07.2027RF
DK000954586532HSEKStibor3 + interest rate spread01.04.2027RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

ISINSeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954519613HDKK1%01.07.2029RF

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

