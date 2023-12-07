Global Earphones and Headphones Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $48 Billion by 2030 - Preference for Deeper, More Immersive, Personal & Emotional Music Listening Experience Drive Demand

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Earphones and Headphones - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Earphones and Headphones Market to Reach $48 Billion by 2030



The global market for Earphones and Headphones estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Earphones is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Headphones segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In 2022, the global earphones and headphones market was marked by strong competition among key players, with some holding dominant positions while others operated in niche segments. The industry witnessed a shift towards "hearables," which offer advanced features beyond traditional audio accessories.

Earphones and headphones are widely used for their high-quality sound and personalized listening experiences. They function by converting electrical signals into audible sound waves, offering benefits like noise cancellation and portability.

Recent market activities included product launches, technological innovations, partnerships, and marketing efforts by brands to meet consumer demands. Well-established brands played a significant role in shaping the industry, offering diverse products and features to cater to consumer preferences.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Earphones and Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 824 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Music Streaming Makes Earphones & Headphones Indispensable Digital Accessories for Consumers

Rise in Music Streaming & Preference for Deeper, More Immersive, Personal & Emotional Music Listening Experience Drive Demand for Headphones and Earphones: Global Market for Music Streaming for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Robust Growth in Customer Care Operations & Parallel Rise in the Call Center Industry Drives Demand for Call Center Headphones

Roust Outlook for Call Centers Supported by the Ever-Important Focus on Customer Relations to Benefit Demand for Headphones to Ensure Employee Mobility & Productivity: Global Market for Call Centers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Headphones Are Critical for Successful Operations of a Call Center, Here's Why

Smartphones as Indispensable Tools of Modern Digital Life Emerges as Major Demand Driver for Earphones & Headphones as a Must Have Accessory

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for Headphones & Earphones: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020, 2021 & 2022

Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for Headphones for Recording & Listening

Headphones can Save a Podcast & Make it More Effective & Immersive: Global Podcasting Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Noise Cancellation, the Biggest Innovation in the Earphones & Headphones Market

AI Powered Headphones Emerge to Revolutionize the Market

Trend Towards Using Headphones While Workouts Drives demand for Workout Headphones & Earbuds

Rise in Telemedicine Bodes Well for Adoption of Headphones & Earphones

High Quality Audio Rises in Importance as Telemedicine Gains Momentum, Driving Demand for Premium Headsets & Earphones: Global Telemedicine Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Work From Home & Videoconferencing Trends Drive Adoption of Headphones and Earphones

Growing Use of Videoconferencing Amid the WFH Trend Drives Demand for Business-Grade Headsets: Global Opportunity for Web & Video Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Living in Times of Persistent Disruption Means Millions Are Transitioned to Remote Working: WFH Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Continuous Innovations Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth

Rise of VR & AR-Based Training Across Industry Verticals Increases Demand for Headphones for Truly Immersive Experience

Rise of Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Gaming Headphones

Search for Immersive Gaming Experience in the Robustly Growing Gaming Industry to Drive Demand for Gaming Headphones: Global Opportunity for Video Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

