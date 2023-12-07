Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market Business to Reach USD 11,570 million by 2032 | Amid rising demand for virtual reality (VR) and gaming industries

New York, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per newly released report by Market.us, Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market size is poised to cross USD 1,743.6 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of USD 11,570 million by 2032. The Generative AI in Media and Entertainment industry share is projected to develop at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Generative AI is transforming the world of entertainment and media and is bringing about a revolution in innovation and changing the way content is produced and consumed. This cutting-edge technology uses artificial intelligence algorithms that create innovative and distinctive media content such as videos, images music, as well as virtual environments or characters. One of the most significant ways that the generative AI can make a difference is through the ability to create personalized as well as interactive experience. By analyzing user preferences and behaviors, these generative AI algorithms can produce specific content that is appealing to the individual viewers. This personalization boosts the engagement of viewers and creates an immersive and customized entertainment experience.

Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample now: https://market.us/report/generative-ai-in-media-and-entertainment-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

Market Growth: The Generative AI in Media and Entertainment market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 11,570.0 million by 2032, with a high CAGR of 26.3%.

The Generative AI in Media and Entertainment market is expected to reach a valuation of by 2032, with a high Cloud Dominance: Cloud-based deployments hold a significant market share ( 52.7% ) due to their processing capabilities and global collaboration capabilities, expected to grow at a rate of 26.5%.

Cloud-based deployments hold a significant market share ( ) due to their processing capabilities and global collaboration capabilities, expected to grow at a rate of On-Premises Segment: In the music industry, the on-premises segment is projected to be worth USD 5,398.2 million in 2032, driven by deep learning and data analytics technology.

In the music industry, the on-premises segment is projected to be worth in 2032, driven by deep learning and data analytics technology. Text-to-Image Segment: Text-to-Image generation is democratizing content creation and is expected to reach a value of USD 2,644.9 million by 2032, fostering collaboration between AI and human artists.

Text-to-Image generation is democratizing content creation and is expected to reach a value of by 2032, fostering collaboration between AI and human artists. Impact on Gaming: AI is revolutionizing the gaming sector, with a projected market value of USD 4,817.2 million by 2032, enhancing graphics, gameplay, and player experiences.

AI is revolutionizing the gaming sector, with a projected market value of by 2032, enhancing graphics, gameplay, and player experiences. Transformation in Film & Television: AI plays a crucial role in scripting, character animation, and content personalization in the film and television industry, expected to reach USD 2,056.5 million by 2032.

AI plays a crucial role in scripting, character animation, and content personalization in the film and television industry, expected to reach by 2032. Marketing Efficiency: The advertising and marketing sector is set to grow to USD 2,428.7 million by 2032, as AI automates creative content generation, offering personalization and efficiency.

The advertising and marketing sector is set to grow to by 2032, as AI automates creative content generation, offering personalization and efficiency. Music Industry Evolution: AI-driven music composition, sound effects, and mastering tools are streamlining creative processes in the music industry, with a projected value of USD 1,341.5 million by 2032.

AI-driven music composition, sound effects, and mastering tools are streamlining creative processes in the music industry, with a projected value of by 2032. VR & AR: Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are projected to be worth USD 394.6 million in 2032, thanks to AI’s ability to create content autonomously.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are projected to be worth in 2032, thanks to AI’s ability to create content autonomously. Regional Dominance: North America leads the market with a 40.6% revenue share in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America leads the market with a revenue share in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Players: Major companies like Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and others are driving advancements in Generative AI in Media and Entertainment.

Major companies like Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and others are driving advancements in Generative AI in Media and Entertainment. Recent Developments: Companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA have made significant announcements in the AI space, indicating ongoing innovation and investment.

Factors are contributing to the growth and revolution of generative AI in the media and entertainment industry

Advancements in AI Technology: The rapid advances of artificial intelligence technologies, specifically in areas like neural networks and deep learning which have greatly improved the capabilities of the generative AI algorithms. This has enabled more realistic and sophisticated creation of content, allowing creators and artists to create high-quality and immersive experiences.

The rapid advances of artificial intelligence technologies, specifically in areas like neural networks and deep learning which have greatly improved the capabilities of the generative AI algorithms. This has enabled more realistic and sophisticated creation of content, allowing creators and artists to create high-quality and immersive experiences. Increasing Demand for Personalized Experiences: Consumers today seek personalized and interactive experiences across various media platforms. Generative AI enables the creation of tailored content that caters to individual preferences and behaviors. This demand for personalization is driving the adoption of generative AI in the media and entertainment industry to deliver customized and engaging experiences to users.

Consumers today seek personalized and interactive experiences across various media platforms. Generative AI enables the creation of tailored content that caters to individual preferences and behaviors. This demand for personalization is driving the adoption of generative AI in the media and entertainment industry to deliver customized and engaging experiences to users. Enhanced Visual and Audio Effects: Generative AI algorithms have the ability to generate realistic and visually stunning graphics, special effects, and lifelike characters. This enhances the overall production value of films, games, and virtual reality experiences. The availability of advanced visual and audio effects through generative AI is attracting content creators who want to push creative boundaries and deliver captivating content.

Generative AI algorithms have the ability to generate realistic and visually stunning graphics, special effects, and lifelike characters. This enhances the overall production value of films, games, and virtual reality experiences. The availability of advanced visual and audio effects through generative AI is attracting content creators who want to push creative boundaries and deliver captivating content. Content Automation and Scalability: Artificial Intelligence can automate repetitive tasks associated with creating content, for example making background music, generating visually appealing assets or creating variants of content. Automation helps to save time and money and allows creators of content to concentrate on more challenging and innovative areas of work.

Artificial Intelligence can automate repetitive tasks associated with creating content, for example making background music, generating visually appealing assets or creating variants of content. Automation helps to save time and money and allows creators of content to concentrate on more challenging and innovative areas of work. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration between AI technology providers and media companies is driving the adoption and integration of generative AI solutions in the industry. These partnerships aim to enhance content creation processes, improve user experiences, and explore new creative possibilities. By working together, AI technology providers and media companies can leverage each other's expertise to accelerate innovation in generative AI applications.

Collaboration between AI technology providers and media companies is driving the adoption and integration of generative AI solutions in the industry. These partnerships aim to enhance content creation processes, improve user experiences, and explore new creative possibilities. By working together, AI technology providers and media companies can leverage each other's expertise to accelerate innovation in generative AI applications. Accessible Tools and Platforms: Technology giants and specialized companies are developing user-friendly tools and platforms that make generative AI more accessible to content creators. These tools provide intuitive interfaces and pre-built models that simplify the process of using generative AI algorithms, empowering artists and filmmakers to incorporate generative AI into their workflows without requiring extensive technical knowledge.

Technology giants and specialized companies are developing user-friendly tools and platforms that make generative AI more accessible to content creators. These tools provide intuitive interfaces and pre-built models that simplify the process of using generative AI algorithms, empowering artists and filmmakers to incorporate generative AI into their workflows without requiring extensive technical knowledge. Rising Popularity of Virtual Reality and Gaming: The growing popularity of virtual reality (VR) and gaming has created a demand for immersive and interactive experiences. Generative AI plays a crucial role in creating realistic virtual environments, characters, and interactive elements that enhance the overall VR and gaming experiences. This demand is driving the adoption of generative AI in these sectors.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Top Trends in the Global Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market

Deepfake Technology: Deepfake refers to the use of generative AI to create highly realistic and convincing fake media, such as videos or images. While this technology raises ethical concerns, it has gained attention for its potential in entertainment. Deepfake technology allows for the creation of hyper-realistic visual effects, character replacements, and even virtual performances by deceased celebrities.

Deepfake refers to the use of generative AI to create highly realistic and convincing fake media, such as videos or images. While this technology raises ethical concerns, it has gained attention for its potential in entertainment. Deepfake technology allows for the creation of hyper-realistic visual effects, character replacements, and even virtual performances by deceased celebrities. AI-generated Music and Soundtracks: Generative AI algorithms are now being used to compose and generate music and soundtracks. AI-powered music composition platforms can analyze vast amounts of musical data, learn patterns, and generate original compositions in various genres.

Generative AI algorithms are now being used to compose and generate music and soundtracks. AI-powered music composition platforms can analyze vast amounts of musical data, learn patterns, and generate original compositions in various genres. Virtual Characters and Influencers: Generative AI allows the creation of characters and influencers who can interact with their audiences in a realistic way. These characters controlled with AI algorithms, are able to interact with users, offer individualized recommendations, and appear in games or movies.

Generative AI allows the creation of characters and influencers who can interact with their audiences in a realistic way. These characters controlled with AI algorithms, are able to interact with users, offer individualized recommendations, and appear in games or movies. AI-assisted Content Creation: Generative AI is employed to assist creators of content in all areas of creation. AI algorithms are able to automate tasks like scriptwriting editing videos, and post-production effects, thereby saving time and improving efficiency. With the help of the power of generative AI Content creators are able to concentrate on their creative side using AI-powered tools to improve their workflow and speed up the process of creating content.

Regional Analysis

In terms of regional analysis, North America stands out as the dominant player in the Generative AI in Media and Entertainment market. In 2022, North America accounted for a significant 40.6% revenue share, with the United States and Canada leading the way. The region benefits from advanced technological infrastructure and high digital technology adoption. Generative AI has found widespread integration into various facets of the entertainment industry in North America, including music, video game development, film production, and virtual reality experiences. This integration streamlines processes and fosters creative expression.

Europe follows closely behind, with a 22.2% market share in 2023. Europe leverages its diverse cultural heritage and robust creative industries. European tech startups and companies are actively investing in AI for music composition and film production, fostering innovative collaborations between the technology and creative sectors.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing robust growth, with a projected market value of approximately USD 3,704.6 million by 2032. This growth is driven by increased adoption of content creation tools and widespread internet access. The region is witnessing a surge in generative AI adoption, making it a significant player in the market.

Latin America is also catching up, with generative AI adoption valued at USD 58.8 million in 2023 and expected to reach USD 539.1 million by 2032. This growth is driven by increased smartphone adoption and technological advancements.

Lastly, the Middle East and Africa are exhibiting substantial growth, with a projected market value of USD 323.6 million by 2032. This growth is fueled by affordable AI technologies that are transforming content creation and personalization in the region.

Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample now

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Unity Software Inc.

OpenAI, Inc.

Synthesis AI

Epic Games, Inc.

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 1,412.7 Million Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 11,570.0 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 26.3% North America Revenue Share 40.6% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global Generative AI in Media and Entertainment market is experiencing transformative growth, primarily driven by the evolving needs of content creation and enhancement. Generative AI enables the creation of highly personalized content, tailored to meet the diverse preferences of a global audience. In today's media landscape, where audience engagement is crucial, this personalized approach helps in maintaining viewer interest and loyalty.

AI-driven tools facilitate faster content production, significantly reducing the time and labor costs associated with traditional content creation. This is especially important in industries such as gaming, film, and advertising, where there is a continuous demand for new and innovative content. The ability to quickly generate high-quality content not only accelerates production cycles but also allows for scaling up operations to meet market demands more effectively. Moreover, AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of consumer data to predict trends and preferences. This insight is invaluable for content creators as it guides them in developing content that is more likely to resonate with their target audiences.

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://market.us/report/generative-ai-in-media-and-entertainment-market/request-sample/

Market Restraints

Ethical concerns significantly restrain the global Generative AI in media and entertainment market. The primary issue revolves around the ownership and copyright of AI-generated content. When AI creates music or entertainment, it's challenging to determine who holds the copyright – the creator of the AI, the user who prompted the AI, or the AI itself. This uncertainty leads to potential legal disputes and hesitance among creators and investors to fully embrace the Deployment Mode.

Additionally, there's the concern of authenticity and originality. AI systems might inadvertently replicate existing copyrighted material, causing unintentional infringement. The ethical dilemma extends to the potential loss of jobs in creative industries, as AI could replace human composers and entertainers.

Market Opportunities

Virtual influencers and characters represent a significant opportunity factor for the global Generative AI market in media and entertainment. These AI-powered entities are transforming the industry by bridging the gap between reality and virtuality, offering unique opportunities for brand collaborations and providing consistent, engaging content.

Several virtual influencers have made remarkable strides in the music industry, signing record deals and engaging fans through music content and challenges. The versatility of AI influencers allows them to cater to diverse interests and demographics, making them a valuable asset for brands and marketers.

Report Segmentation of the Generative AI in Media and Entertainment Market

Deployment Mode Analysis

In the global Generative AI market for media and entertainment, the cloud-based segment holds a significant position. As of 2023, this segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.7% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5%. Cloud deployment offers extensive computing resources necessary for complex AI algorithms, leading to faster processing and rendering times for high-quality real-time content creation. It also provides scalability and facilitates global team collaboration, allowing for easy sharing, editing, and updating of AI models among teams.

On the other hand, the on-premises segment in the music industry is expected to be worth USD 5,398.2 million by 2032. This growth, estimated at a CAGR of 26.2%, is largely attributed to advances in deep learning and data analysis technologies. Artists are increasingly using online platforms and visually engaging content for success and recognition.

By Type Analysis

The global Generative AI market for media and entertainment is experiencing significant growth. The Text-to-Image segment is valued at USD 299.3 million in 2022 and projected to reach USD 2,644.9 million by 2032. This segment democratizes content creation and fosters collaboration between AI and human artists, making content creation more accessible.

Other segments, such as Video Generation, 3D Modeling and Animation, Gaming, Film and Television, Advertising and Marketing, Music and Sound Production, and VR/AR, are also poised for substantial growth. They are transforming the landscape of media and entertainment through innovative applications of generative AI technologies. This dynamic market is characterized by rapid advancements, creative collaborations, and a broad spectrum of applications beyond traditional sectors.

By Application Analysis

The global Generative AI in Media and Entertainment market is poised for remarkable growth across various segments, driven by the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence.

In 2022, the gaming segment led the way with a valuation of USD 477.7 million, projected to surge to an impressive USD 4,817.2 million by 2032. AI is revolutionizing video game development, enhancing graphics, gameplay, and overall player experience.

The Film and Television segment, valued at USD 201.4 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 2,056.5 million by 2032. AI is playing a pivotal role in scripting, character animation, and content personalization, as exemplified by movies like “The Lion King” and AI-driven content recommendation algorithms.

The Advertising and Marketing sector, valued at USD 246.8 million in 2022, is projected to grow to USD 2,428.7 million by 2032. AI is automating creative content generation for marketing campaigns, offering personalization and efficiency.

The Music and Sound Production segment, valued at USD 130.3 million in 2022, is set to expand to USD 1,341.5 million by 2032. AI-driven music composition, sound effects, and mastering tools are streamlining creative processes in the music industry.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, valued at USD 44.3 million in 2022, are expected to reach USD 394.6 million by 2032, thanks to AI’s ability to autonomously create immersive content.

Furthermore, the Other Applications segment, valued at USD 58.0 million in 2022, is projected to grow to USD 531.5 million by 2032, encompassing various innovative AI applications beyond the primary categories.

Market Segments

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Type

Text-to-Image Generation

Image-to-Image Generation

Music Generation

Video Generation

3D Modeling and Animation

By Application

Gaming

Film & Television

Advertising & Marketing

Music & Sound Production

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

Other Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Recent Developments

In November 2023 , Amazon unveiled its business chatbot, leveraging generative artificial intelligence to synthesize content, streamline daily communications, and assist employees in tasks such as generating blog posts.

, Amazon unveiled its business chatbot, leveraging generative artificial intelligence to synthesize content, streamline daily communications, and assist employees in tasks such as generating blog posts. In September 2023 , Google introduced AI-powered features on YouTube, designed to elevate the capabilities of video creators. Notably, the 'Dream Screen' feature incorporates AI-generated video backgrounds into short-form videos.

, Google introduced AI-powered features on YouTube, designed to elevate the capabilities of video creators. Notably, the 'Dream Screen' feature incorporates AI-generated video backgrounds into short-form videos. Also in November 2023, Microsoft introduced GPT-3.5 Turbo 1106 and GPT-4 Turbo via the Azure OpenAI Service.

Explore Trending Reports of Technology

Virtual Content Creation Market sales are anticipated to surge to USD 47.3 billion by 2032. Demand is poised to soar at 25.7% CAGR.

Augmented Reality Market is anticipated to be USD 1,537.0 billion by 2033. It is estimated to record a steady CAGR of 39.8%

A2P Messaging Market Projected to Cross USD 96.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during forecast period 2023-2032.

Smart Hospitals Market is anticipated to be USD 283.3 billion by 2033. It is estimated to record a steady CAGR of 21.9%

Edge AI market Expected to Attain a Valuation of USD 143.6 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 25.9% during forecast period.

About Us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: