Global Functional Apparel Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Groundbreaking Technologies Adding Feather to Functional Apparel's Cap

Global Functional Apparel Market to Reach $477.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Functional Apparel estimated at US$294 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$477.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sportswear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$155.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Footwear segment is estimated at 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In 2022, the fashion industry experienced a notable shift towards functional apparel due to the impact of COVID-19. Functional apparel offers both style and practicality, aligning with consumers' changing preferences for versatile and comfortable clothing. Functional apparel encompasses a range of designs and manufacturing techniques, focusing on attributes like durability, comfort, and performance. This market showed promise for continued growth in the coming years.

Sportswear emerged as a prominent segment within the functional apparel market, driven by the demand for activewear and athleisure wear. Professional athletes were a significant customer base for such functional apparel. The distribution of functional apparel was primarily through supermarkets and hypermarkets, catering to a wide audience. Developed regions held a strong presence in the market due to their higher consumer base and purchasing power.

Key competitors in the global functional apparel market engaged in fierce competition, offering a variety of products to meet consumer needs. Recent market activity involved product launches, marketing strategies, and innovations to gain a competitive edge.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Functional Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 530 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $294 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $477.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Functional Apparel to Reap Rich Dividends with Health & Wellness Trend

Rising Participation in Sporting Activities & Inclination Towards Workouts Fuel Demand for Sports Functional Apparel

Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Functional Apparel Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019

Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Presents Growth Opportunities for Functional Fitness & Sports Apparel: Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Performance Outdoor Apparel

Reactive Fabrics and Materials in Sports Clothing

Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports

Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes

Heated Sports Clothing Picks Up

Snow Sports Functional Apparel Gains Strength

Consumer Preference for Activewear in Daily Life to Fuel Functional Sportswear Market

Global Activewear Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Technology Trends Revolutionizing Active Wear Market

Protective Clothing: A Key Part of Functional Apparel Market

Notable Trends in Protective Clothing Market

Introduction of Nanotechnology Applications Fuel Growth for Protective Clothing Market

Mandatory Regulations Drive Focus onto Protective Textiles

Rising Demand for Performance Boosting Apparel Bodes Well for the Functional Apparel Market

Functional and Durable Work Apparel Grows in Prominence

Expanding Needs of Workwear Industry to Drive Gains in Functional Work Apparel Market: Global Workwear Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 & 2024

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Functional Apparel

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Functional Protective Clothing: Global Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) by Region

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Functional Workwear Apparel Industry

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Functional Workwear Apparel

Superior Attributes of Flame-Retardant Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market

Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Grows in Demand in Oil & Gas Industry

Functional Medical Clothing Grows in Importance amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Safety Requirements Drive Need for Medical Textiles

Functional Footwear Designed to Improve Comfort & Ensure Safety

Rising Concerns over Environmental Degradation Fuel Demand for Natural and Eco-Friendly Fibers

Focus on the Use of Natural Fibers in Functional Clothing

Multi-Functional Durable Clothing: High Growth Opportunities

Groundbreaking Technologies Adding Feather to Functional Apparel's Cap

Technological Advancements Fastrack Adoption of Functional Apparels

E-Commerce Platforms Boost Growth in Functional Apparel Market

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Functional Apparel Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Demographic Trends Impact Prospects: Urbanization & Middle Class Population Influence Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

