Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Report 2023-2028: Rapid Urbanization & Increased Mobile Device Penetration Spearheading Growth

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific distributed antenna system (DAS) market was valued at USD 3.03 Billion in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 7.61% to 2028

The Asia Pacific distributed antenna system (DAS) market stands at the forefront of the region's telecommunications revolution, playing an indispensable role in meeting the escalating demand for seamless wireless connectivity. As the Asia Pacific region continues its remarkable economic growth and urbanization, DAS has emerged as a key solution to address the ever-growing coverage and capacity challenges.

This dynamic market caters to a diverse landscape, from sprawling metropolitan cities to remote rural areas, with each locale presenting unique challenges and opportunities for DAS deployment. From Tokyo's bustling streets to Mumbai's crowded railway stations, DAS has become the backbone of the region's wireless infrastructure.



One of the primary driving forces behind the surge in demand for DAS in the Asia Pacific region is the relentless urbanization. Cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Seoul are experiencing unprecedented population growth, accompanied by a surge in the number of mobile devices. This urban sprawl places immense pressure on existing cellular networks, often leading to congestion and coverage gaps, especially in densely populated areas.

DAS systems have emerged as a critical solution, adept at extending coverage, boosting network capacity, and ensuring uniform signal distribution in high-density environments. These systems have become the lifeline of connectivity in crowded shopping malls, sports stadiums, airports, and public transportation hubs. Key players like Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd and TE Connectivity Ltd have capitalized on this trend, offering innovative DAS solutions tailored to the unique challenges posed by Asia Pacific's megacities.



Moreover, as the rollout of 5G networks gains momentum across the region, DAS solutions have taken on even greater significance. 5G promises lightning-fast data speeds, ultra-low latency, and the ability to connect billions of devices seamlessly. To realize these benefits, it's imperative to have a robust and reliable DAS infrastructure.



The Asia Pacific DAS market extends its reach beyond urban areas, addressing connectivity gaps in rural and remote regions. In countries like India, Indonesia, and Australia, where vast expanses of land are sparsely populated, providing reliable wireless connectivity can be a formidable challenge. DAS systems are being deployed in remote areas to bridge these gaps, enabling rural communities to access essential communication services and participate in the digital economy. This inclusivity is crucial for promoting economic growth and reducing the digital divide in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Rapid Urbanization & Increased Mobile Device Penetration:

Asia Pacific DAS market growth due to rapid urbanization and mobile device penetration.

Demand for seamless wireless connectivity driven by smartphones, IoT devices, and business needs.

DAS solutions distribute signals effectively in densely populated urban areas.

5G Network Deployment:

5G network rollout driving demand for DAS in Asia Pacific.

DAS helps enhance indoor and outdoor 5G coverage.

Ensures optimized 5G connectivity in high-density areas.

Increasing Data Consumption and IoT Adoption:

Surge in data consumption and IoT adoption in Asia Pacific.

DAS used to enhance network capacity and reliability.

Critical for IoT applications in various industries.

Government Initiatives and Regulations:

Governments in the region support robust wireless connectivity.

Policies, spectrum allocation, and incentives encourage DAS deployment.

Mandates for improved indoor wireless coverage drive DAS adoption.

Key Market Challenges:

Complex regulatory environment and compliance requirements across countries.

Competition from alternative connectivity solutions like small cells, Wi-Fi, and satellite communication.

Key Market Trends:

Growing demand for in-building wireless solutions.

Convergence of DAS and small cells for 5G networks.

Focus on public safety and emergency communications.

Segmental Insights:

Indoor segment dominates due to urbanization, 5G adoption, and indoor connectivity needs.

Public venues & safety segment prominent, driven by public safety concerns and large venues.

China dominates the market due to rapid urbanization, 5G deployment, and government support.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Corning Incorporated

TE Connectivity Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

CommScope Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

American Tower Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

AT&T Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Boingo Wireless Inc.

Report Scope:



Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By Coverage:

Indoor

Outdoor

Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By Solution:

Career Wi-Fi

Small Cells

Self Organizing Network (SON)

Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By Ownership:

Career Ownership

Neutral Host Enterprise

Ownership Enterprise

Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By End User:

Airports & Transportation

Public Venues & Safety

Education Sector & Corporate Offices

Hospitality

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market, By Country:

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqok20

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment