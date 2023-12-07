Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size Worth USD 55.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.5%

New York, United States , Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size to grow from USD 35.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 55.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Packaging for cosmetics is significantly impacted by design and innovation trends. Brands routinely spend money on distinctive and appealing packaging to enhance the aesthetics of their products and attract customers. An increasing amount of attention is being paid to sustainable and eco-friendly packaging choices in the cosmetics industry. Brands are increasingly adopting recyclable materials, using less plastic, and experimenting with biodegradable packaging options to satisfy consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. High-end and luxury cosmetic goods regularly invest in premium packaging to convey an image of exclusivity and quality. This could entail the use of expensive materials, intricate designs, and embellishments.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 140 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size By Type (Bottles, Jars And Containers, Pen Types, Roller Balls, Sticks, Tubes), By Material (Glass, Metal, Paper, Plastic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Cosmetic Packaging Market Price Analysis

The cost of different materials varies. Glass packaging, for instance, usually costs more than plastic. Sustainable and eco-friendly materials could be more expensive than conventional ones. Complex or custom-designed packaging may cost extra due to a more advanced production process. Packaging created with sustainability in mind, such as biodegradable or recyclable materials, may cost extra due to the additional cost of eco-friendly substitutes. Due to the process of personalization, brands that employ customised or bespoke packaging may incur additional costs. Demand for specific types of packaging can affect prices owing to shifting market trends. For instance, if demand for eco-friendly packaging rises, pricing may vary.

Cosmetic Packaging Market Opportunity Analysis

The market for cosmetic packaging is closely tied to the personal care and beauty industries. Along with the increase in demand for cosmetic products globally, the packaging industry is expanding. Opportunities exist to offer unique, innovative packaging solutions. To differentiate their products in a competitive market, brands usually seek for unique and appealing packaging designs. The demand for expensive and high-end cosmetics is rising. As a result, packaging companies may provide elegant and aesthetically appealing packaging alternatives that go well with the brand image of high-end cosmetic products. With the expansion of e-commerce, there is a potential to provide packaging options that are specifically designed to meet the needs of online retail, such as robust and secure shipping packaging.

By employing appealing packaging, cosmetic firms may stand out in a competitive market. Products with unusual and appealing packaging may stick out on store shelves and catch buyers' attention. The whole customer experience is enhanced by appealing packaging. Eye-catching designs and visually pleasing elements may draw in customers and increase their interest in and engagement with the product. If a cosmetic product's packaging is attractive and well-designed, it might suggest higher quality and value. Customers usually assume that expensive or luxurious goods come in eye-catching packaging. Aesthetics is a crucial aspect of branding and marketing.

Demand for expensive packaging materials may have an impact on the overall production costs for cosmetic companies. This may be a problem, especially for smaller businesses with limited resources. As environmental problems are exposed more regularly, there is a desire for sustainable packaging choices. However, transitioning to eco-friendly materials could result in increased costs as well as sourcing and production challenges. Some cosmetic packaging materials, such multi-layered or mixed materials, might be challenging to recycle. Recycling can be difficult, especially when simpler and more widely recyclable packaging is desired. Pandemics and geopolitical issues might halt the delivery of packaging materials globally. Supply chain disruptions can lead to shortages, delays, and increased pricing.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Cosmetic Packaging market from 2023 to 2032. North America holds a significant share of the global market for cosmetic packaging. The region's substantial and well-established cosmetics industry supports ongoing market development. Environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging choices are receiving more attention in North America. To reduce the environmental effect of packaging, packaging makers and cosmetic firms are gradually transitioning to recyclable materials. North America's appetite for expensive and opulent cosmetic products has fueled the need for upscale packaging solutions. Luxurious packaging materials, unique designs, and specialised finishes are regularly sought after by high-end cosmetic companies.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific has a significant global market share advantage in cosmetic packaging. As the cosmetics industry has grown in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, the demand for innovative and unique packaging solutions has risen. Along with increased consumer spending on cosmetics and personal care products in APAC, there has been an increase in the need for cosmetic packaging. Emerging markets in the region have shown a significant interest in a range of cosmetic products. Trends in Korean beauty (K-beauty) have made a big difference in the region. Consumer demand for high-end, visually beautiful packaging, which is commonly associated with K-beauty products, has encouraged innovation in cosmetic packaging.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market include Corbion, Evonik Industries, Poly-Med Inc, KLS Martin Group, Foster Corporation, DURECT Corporation, Zeus, Ashland and other key vendors. Bemis Company Inc., Albea Group, HCP Packaging, RPC Group Plc, Silgan Holdings, DS Smith, Graham Packaging Company, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2020, Albea SA constructed a new facility to assemble metal components for its Huai'an (China) skincare and corrective packaging.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Cosmetic Packaging Market, Type Analysis

Bottles

Jars And Containers

Pen Types

Roller Balls

Sticks

Tubes

Cosmetic Packaging Market, Material Analysis

Glass

Metal

Paper

Plastic

Cosmetic Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

