Menstrual Cups Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 6.1%

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global menstrual cups market size was USD 1.36 billion in 2022 market is estimated to expand from USD 2.15 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. The product adoption is being impelled by an upsurge in innovation by industry players.

Several companies are offering technologically advanced products in various sizes and shapes.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Menstrual Cups Market, 2023-2030”.





Key Industry Development:

October 2022 – The Flex Co., announced the launch of its brand into Canada. The Flex Disc and Flex Cup would be available in more than 1,000 Pharmaprix and Shoppers Drug Mart locations across the country.





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Reusable Cups Owing to Increasing Number of Government Initiatives

One of the key factors boosting the menstrual cups market growth is the increase in favorable government initiatives. Numerous campaigns are being launched for ensuring women access to hygiene products. In addition, leading industry players are also coming forward to launch new awareness campaigns, boosting product adoption.

However, the market may be hampered by the low rate of product penetration in developing countries.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited (India)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Mooncup Ltd (U.K.)

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India)

Diva International Inc.(Canada)

CS Technologies s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Anigan (U.S.)

Me Luna (Germany)

The Flex Company (U.S.)

Ruby Cup (U.K.)

Fleurcup (France)

INTIMINA (Sweden)

Saalt (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.15 Billion Base Year 2022 Menstrual Cups Market Size in 2022 USD 1.36 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 149 Segments covered By Type, By Material Type, By Distribution Channel





Segmentation:

Reusable Segment Gained Traction Due to Economic Benefits of the Product

By type, the market for menstrual cups is fragmented into reusable and disposable products. The reusable segment accounted for a dominating market share in 2022. The rise in product demand can be attributed to the economic benefits of using the product.

Silicone Segment to Record Major Share Considering the Rising Demand for Non-Allergenic Products

Based on material type, the market for menstrual cups is subdivided into latex, thermoplastic elastomer, and silicone. The silicone segment held a key share in the market in 2022. The growing product demand can be attributed to the surging demand for non-allergenic, durable, and safe solutions. These properties are exhibited by silicone, which is contributing to the segment growth.

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Segment Aced Market Due to Rising Partnerships with Key Industry Players

By distribution channel, the market for menstrual cups is subdivided into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies & drug stores. The retail pharmacies & drug stores segment registered a major market share in 2022. The rise can be credited to an increase in strategic partnerships between industry participants and pharmacies, leading to upsurge in product availability.

On the basis of geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.





Report Coverage:

The report provides an insight into the major trends driving the global business scenario over the coming years. It further offers an overview of the pivotal factors driving the market landscape. The report also gives an account of the key steps undertaken by leading companies for consolidating their industry positions.

Regional Insights:

North America Held Dominant Position Driven by Growing Availability of Various Products

North America menstrual cups market share held a key share in the market. The regional market is touted to expand at a substantial rate over the coming years. The growth is being driven by the availability of a range of product options.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected period. The rise is propelled by an increase in government initiatives focused on the donation of menstrual cups in developing countries.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Industry Players Adopt Various Strategies to Strengthen Industry Positions

Major market participants are focused on the adoption of numerous strategies for strengthening their industry footings. Some of these steps comprise merger agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and the formation of alliances. Companies are deploying these strategies to expand the reach of their products.





FAQs :



How big is the Menstrual Cups Market?

The global menstrual cups market size was USD 1.36 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 1.43 billion in 2023 to USD 2.15 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%

What are the key factors driving the Menstrual Cups Market?

The availability of various products and the launch of favorable government initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of the market.





