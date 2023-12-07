Global Shock Sensor Market Size to Exceed USD 7,803.6 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 23.7%

New York, United States, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Shock Sensor Market Size is to Grow from USD 926.7 Million in 2022 to USD 7,803.6 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.7% during the projected period. The rising adoption of shock sensors in various applications such as tap detection, micro-drive protection, shipping & handling, automotive security systems, general tamper-proofing, and others in several industries including automotive, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics, and others are expected to boost the demand for the shock sensor market during the forecast period.





A shock sensor detects abrupt movements, accelerations, or decelerations, which are frequently caused by impacts or disturbances. Security systems, where they sound alarms during break-in attempts; industrial settings to monitor equipment health; and car airbags, which deploy upon rapid deceleration sensed by the sensor, are key areas of application. Shock sensors have been refined as technology has advanced, increasing their sensitivity, resilience, and compactness. In addition, developments in wireless technology have resulted in remote, real-time shock detection devices. Several reasons are driving the worldwide shock sensor market's expansion. The primary factors are the growing desire across businesses to improve safety, reduce damage, and quickly communicate information. They monitor variations in pressure and vibrations in pipelines and wells in the oil and gas industry. Because of their toughness, they are indispensable in severe conditions, reducing industrial machinery wear and tear. Technological advancements forecast even smaller shock sensors that are better suited for a variety of applications. Market leaders are combining these sensors with the Internet of Things (IoT), improving real-time data relay on hits and vibrations. They give precision in position monitoring with capabilities such as GPS tracking.

Global Shock Sensor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive, Capacitors, Strain Gage, Others), by Application (Tap Detection, Micro-Drive Protection, Shipping and Handling, Automotive Security Systems, General Tamper-Proofing, Others), By End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The piezoelectric segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global shock sensor market is segmented into the piezoelectric, piezoresistive, capacitors, strain gage, and others. Among these, the piezoelectric segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 34.8% over the forecast period. The growing need for precise impact detection is moving the sector ahead. As sensor technology has improved, piezoelectric shock sensors have become smaller and more cost-effective, making them suitable for integrating various devices and constructions.

The automotive security systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Shock Sensor Market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global shock sensor market is classified into tap detection, micro-drive protection, shipping & handling, automotive security systems, general tamper-proofing, and others. Among these, the automotive security systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Shock Sensor market during the forecast period. Vehicle security systems use shock sensors to detect impacts or attempted vehicle tampering. These sensors, which are typically used in car alarm systems, can send out alarms when they detect impacts, break-in attempts, or other forms of tampering, preventing potential thefts or vandalism.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 37.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global shock sensor market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 37.2% over the forecast period. Shock sensors are critical in enhancing vehicle safety and functionality. They are critical components of airbag systems, detecting rapid acceleration and initiating timely airbag deployment for greater safety. Furthermore, shock sensors are used in car testing and research to analyze impact performance, which helps to improve the overall safety and dependability of automobiles and their components.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, with a 38.7% market share, is a dominating participant in the shock sensor market, owing to its vast manufacturing sector, rapid industrialization, and growth in areas like automotive and electronics. The region's thriving industries highlight the need for increased safety measures, and resulting in higher demand for shock sensors. Construction and civil engineering demand is expected to rise as a result of investments in modern infrastructure. Meanwhile, North America is expected to have the fastest growth rate. The region's booming tech and electronics sectors, which are home to tech titans in the United States and Canada, demand shock sensors, particularly in products such as laptops and other electronic devices. Europe is also on the rise, as a result of stringent rules governing product safety and consumer protection.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Shock Sensor Market include Honeywell, TE Connectivity, Meggitt PLC, SpotSee, SignalQuest, LLC, Mobitron AB, Climax Technology, Co. Ltd, PCB Piezotronics, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., IMI Sensors, Dytran Instruments Inc., Interlink Electronics, Inc., MTS System Corp., Emerson Electric Co. and among others.

Recent Developments

On July 2023, IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, a leading provider of innovative wireless solutions, has enhanced its Terminal Tracker system with a new Shock Sensor VSM 400. It detects shocks and bumps and may also be used as a compass. Future Terminal Tracker installations will take advantage of the new Shock Sensor. Because the VSM400 hardware is compatible with the previous IDENTEC SOLUTIONS Shock Sensor, it can adapt or scale existing systems. The VSM400 Shock Sensor can be used to monitor shocks in the vehicle and/or sections of it.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Shock Sensor Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Shock Sensor Market, Type Analysis

Piezoelectric

Piezoresistive

Capacitors

Strain Gage

Others

Shock Sensor Market, Application Analysis

Tap Detection

Micro-Drive Protection

Shipping & Handling

Automotive Security Systems

General Tamper-Proofing

Others

Shock Sensor Market, End-use Analysis

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

Shock Sensor Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



