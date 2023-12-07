Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Investment in StarryNift, a Gamified Metaverse Co-Creation Platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for December 7, 2023.

OKX Ventures Announces Investment in StarryNift, a Gamified Metaverse Co-Creation Platform

OKX Ventures today announced that it has invested in StarryNift, an AI-powered co-creation metaverse that offers immersive 3D virtual experiences for gaming, creation and socializing.

StarryNift combines cutting-edge technology with innovative features to create a virtual world where users can connect, express themselves and explore endless possibilities. Through the integration of multiple devices and chains, incubation of original IPs, development of interoperable spaces, implementation of Decentralized Identifier (DID) protocols and the introduction of social features, official launchpad and a marketplace, StarryNift aims to establish the ultimate gateway to a more connected, expressive, creative and inclusive metaverse.

StarryNift has incubated and issued the 'Code Green NFT' and 'Citizenship DID' series with a community of over 150,000 fans and holders. It has previously received venture capital from multiple institutions, including SIG, Binance Labs, DFG, Leland Ventures and others.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "StarryNift is an innovative Web 3.0 platform that combines gamification, large-scale collaboration and virtual worlds to provide users with interesting digital collectible issuance and trading services. At the same time, StarryNift is also a metaverse platform that integrates various worldviews, allowing users to experience different cultures and styles in different scenarios. This is a diverse and inclusive platform that can attract and retain users of different types and backgrounds, forming a powerful community and ecosystem. This round of investment will support StarryNift in expanding its international team, developing decentralized social protocols, integrating AI productivity tools and building infrastructure for the BTC ecosystem. This will provide users with a more immersive 3D space experience and a multi-dimensional, on-chain identity construction."

To learn more about StarryNift, click here.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.



Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.



Find out more about OKX Ventures here.



Disclaimer