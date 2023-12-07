Switzerland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT, Vantage, Green, STACK Infrastructure, and Swisscom

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Switzerland Data Center Market is projected to reach a value of $1.58 billion by 2028 from $1.04 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.
This report analyses the Switzerland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Some key investors in the Switzerland data center market include Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, STACK infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers, and Green, among others. The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying major operators in the market. Some include Arup, Bassler & Hofmann, cpcm, DPR Construction, ffbk Architekten, Gruner, ISG, and Kirby Group Engineering.
The Switzerland data center market is experiencing robust growth driven by technology penetration, data traffic surge, and proactive government initiatives. The "Digital Switzerland" strategy introduced by the Federal Council outlines priorities, including digital-friendly laws, healthcare digitization, and digital sovereignty, driving data center growth. The Swiss government is actively promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources through various initiatives. The Swiss Data Center Association (SDCA) is part of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, which aims to contribute to Europe's 2050 goal of achieving climate neutrality.
Regarding cloud computing, Switzerland is witnessing a robust presence from industry giants such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. These companies have established a significant foothold in the Swiss market, leveraging their advanced cloud technologies to serve businesses and consumers.
Switzerland's data protection landscape is characterized by stringent laws and regulations, which extend to compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This comprehensive approach to data security guarantees the confidentiality and integrity of data housed and managed within Swiss data centers.
The Switzerland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Switzerland colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Switzerland by colocation and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Switzerland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|109
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Switzerland
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Switzerland
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 56
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
- Coverage: 18+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data Center Colocation Market in Switzerland
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NEC Corporation
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arcos'arre Architecture
- Arup
- Bassler & Hofmann
- cpcm
- DPR Construction
- ffbk Architekten
- Gruner
- ISG
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Steiger Concept
- Turner & Townsend
- Webuild Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Green
- STACK Infrastructure
- Swisscom
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Zurich
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Zurich
- Other Cities
