Chile Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $470 Million by 2028 - Diverse Industries Embrace Data Centers for Enhanced Operations

The Chile data center colocation market size was valued at USD 133.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 470 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.34%.

Chile is emerging as a significant player in Latin America's growing data center market. The country benefits from a strong trade relationship with the United States through the US-Chile Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Currently, Chile boasts around 35 operational colocation data centers, with a mix of local and global operators.

Most service providers in Chile's data center market offer managed solutions to enterprise customers, a trend expected to continue growing from 2023 to 2028. This indicates a shift towards outsourcing data center management and operations to specialized providers.

Global data center operators are using mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and joint venture (JV) strategies to establish a presence in the Chilean market. For example, in March 2022, Equinix entered the market by acquiring data centers from Entel. Similarly, in May 2023, Aligned Data Centers completed the acquisition of ODATA, further solidifying the global operators' foothold in Chile.

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is a significant driver for the data center market in Chile. Global cloud operators, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, are developing new cloud regions in the country, expected to become operational by 2024. This move underscores the growing demand for cloud services in Chile.

Approximately 40% of the colocation floor space in the Chilean market is occupied by cloud and IT companies. Other key sectors utilizing colocation services in Chile include banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, and various industries like healthcare, retail and e-commerce, energy, entertainment and media, content delivery network, and more. This diverse occupancy highlights the broad range of industries benefitting from data center services in Chile.

Data Center Colocation Market in Chile

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for Chile's colocation data center industry.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/forthcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

