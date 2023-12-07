Growing Sustainability, Functional Properties, and Culinary Versatility to Steer Marine Excipient Market Past US$ 1,344.94 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine excipient market value is projected to increase from US$ 716.3 million in 2023 to US$ 1,344.94 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, global demand for marine excipients is predicted to rise at 6.5% CAGR.



The marine excipient market is an expansive industry that benefits from using a wide selection of marine-derived compounds. An array of industries, from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care, depend upon these precious resources.

Viable options vary, from seaweed and algae to fish and crab shells. Each choice serves a vital purpose in the production of excipients. Marine-derived excipients are gaining popularity due to their natural and sustainable nature and potential health benefits.

Customer preference for environmentally friendly products is also contributing to the rise of marine excipient industry. Producers from diverse fields seek marine excipients for their multifunctional qualities, which include stabilizing, thickening, gelling, and emulsifying.

The market also confronts several problems, including variations in the composition and quality of marine-derived products due to environmental conditions and sourcing complications. Also, legal regulations and sustainability concerns place constraints on the industry.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global marine excipient market is expected to reach US$ 1,344.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. By product type, alginate segment is poised to thrive at 5.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Based on source, sea weed segment will likely progress at 8.9% CAGR.

The United States market value is set to total US$ 287.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. China’s marine excipient market is poised for a CAGR of 7.4% through 2033.

through 2033. India is estimated to register a value CAGR of 6.2% during the prediction period.

“The marine excipient market is expanding rapidly due to rising demand for natural and sustainable components in several industries. Key companies are expected to integrate novel manufacturing and extraction technologies to stay ahead of the competition”, -says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Companies Profiled

Blue Biotech

Earthrise

Roquette Kloetze

Rizhao Jiejing Ocean Biotechnology Development Co., LTD, China

AlgaNovo International Co., Ltd, China

Yigeda Bio-Technology Co., Ltd, China

EID Parry

BASF (Cognis Australia, Betatene/BASF (DE)

Natural Beta Technologies

Cyanotech

Mera Pharma

BioReal

US Nutra

AlgaTech

SandaKing

DIC Lifetec

Marcel Carrageenan

Zamboanga Carrageenan

Multicipta Infodevindo,

PT Sumber Alam Lestari

Meck Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Acquisitions and mergers benefit companies by improving their product quality and expanding their market reach.

Combining resources, expertise, and customer base can lead to access to new technology, distribution channels, manufacturing facilities, and talent. Similarly, launching new products can help businesses stay competitive and meet the changing consumer demand.

Recent developments:



In 2021, Satiagel™ VPC 614 Kappa Carrageenan was introduced by Cargill.

Satiagel™ VPC 614 Kappa Carrageenan was introduced by Cargill. In March 2020, Hispanagar introduced QSol, a highly soluble agar that enables low-temperature dissolution.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global marine excipient market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the marine excipient market based on product type (alginate, carrageenan, agar, fucoidan, chitosan, gelatin, and marine polysaccharides), end-use industry (pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry personal care and cosmetics industry, agriculture industry, veterinary industry, nutraceutical, dietary supplements), functionality (fillers and diluents, suspending and viscosity agents, binders, flavoring agents, disintegrate, colorants, gelling agent, film forming agents, and coating agents), source (algae, cladosiphon, sea weed, crustacean, corals, freshwater chlorophyta, polysaccharide), form (liquid, powder, granular, and semi-solid), and region.

About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)



FMI's Food & Beverage team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

Marine Excipient Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Alginate

Carrageenan

Agar

Fucoidan

Chitosan

Gelatin

Marine polysaccharides



By End-use Industry:

Pharmaceutical Industry Oral Formulations Tablets Capsules Liquid Formulations Topical Formulation Others

Food and Beverage Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

Agriculture Industry

Veterinary industry

Nutraceutical

Dietary Supplements



By Functionality:

Fillers and Dilutents

Suspending and Viscosity Agents

Binders

Flavoring Agents

Disintegrants

Colorants

Gelling Agent

Film forming Agent

Coating Agents



By Source:

Algae Green Algae Green Microalgae Blue Green Algae Haemattococcus algae

Cladosiphon

Seaweed Brown seaweed Red seaweed

Crustacean

Corals

Freshwater Chlorophyta

Polysaccharide



By Form:

Liquid

Powder

Granular

Semi Solid

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

