Global Mobile Data Traffic Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Mobile Phones Become an ideal option to Access Music, as Music Streaming Goes Mainstream

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Data Traffic - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Mobile Data Traffic Market to Reach 603.5 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030
The global market for Mobile Data Traffic estimated at 84.1 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 603.5 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.8% CAGR and reach 462.9 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Social Networking segment is estimated at 26.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted mobile data traffic, with increased smartphone activity and internet dependence driving its growth. Mobile data traffic is a key component of the global telecommunications landscape, and understanding its market dynamics is crucial.
In 2022, various competitors hold a market share in this sector, with different degrees of competitive presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The growth of mobile data traffic is influenced by factors such as the type of mobile services, devices used, and the proliferation of data-intensive content.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.7 Million Terabytes per Month, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR
Developing regions have emerged as significant markets in this context, reflecting the global trend of increased mobile internet usage. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments and trends in this dynamic industry, which is evolving into a mainstream mobile communication service with a substantial share of daily internet time spent on mobile apps.
The Mobile Data Traffic market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.7 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 143.8 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth
- Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025
- Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
- Influential 5G Trends & Mobile Data Traffic
- Expanding Smartphone User Base and Smartphone Shipments: A Key Reason Behind Exponential Data Traffic Growth
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
- Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020
- Rise in Smartphone Connection Speed to drive mobile data traffic
- Global Average Mobile Network Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
- Sizable Increase in Mobile Internet Subscriptions Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Number of Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions (In Billions) for the Years 2016-2020
- Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach to Give a Boost to Mobile-Driven Website Traffic
- Covid-19 Induced Work-From-Home Trend and Demand for Stay-At-Home Entertainment Pushes Up Mobile Internet Use
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
- Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Drives Traffic
- Percentage of Mobile Retail Commerce Sales of Global Retail e-Commerce Sales: 2016 - 2021
- Mobile Phones Become an ideal option to Access Music, as Music Streaming Goes Mainstream
- Global Market for Music Streaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Mobile Gaming Becomes a Key Consumer of Mobile Data
- Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Mobile Gaming Spikes Up During Pandemic Restrictions
- Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
- Rise in Video Streaming Services Drive Growth Mobile Data Traffic
- Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital Video in the US for 2018-2021
- Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access OTT Services
- COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Growth in OTT Video Business
- Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Social Media Platforms Drive Traffic Volumes as User Base Increases
- Average Number of Social Media Accounts Per Person in Select Countries: 2020
- Number of Social Media Users Worldwide: 2016-2021
- Social Media Usage Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2020
- Leading Social Media Platforms by Number of Active Users: 2020
- Pandemic Drives App-Related Surge in Data Traffic
- COVID-19 Pandemic Gives M-Learning a Shot in the Arm
- Global Emission Concerns Heighten as Mobile Data Traffic Increases
- Notebooks Flock Back to High-Demand Days amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Notebook PC Shipments in Million: 2Q2019, 3Q 2019, 2Q 2020 and 3Q 2020
- COVID-19-Induced Renaissance in Demand Catches PC Makers Off-Guard
- App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth
- Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption
- Global Mobile Wallet Market (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic
- Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
- Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 53 Featured)
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- China Telecom Corporation Ltd.
- CommScope, Inc.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.
- China Mobile Ltd.
- ENTEL (Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA)
- A1 Telekom Austria Group
- Aptilo Networks AB
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- Dali Wireless, Inc.
- ALE International
- Allot Ltd.
