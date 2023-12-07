Middle East Data Center Colocation Market Outlook Report 2023: A $2.14 Billion Industry by 2028 with UAE and Saudi Arabia Accounting for Approx 35% and 23%

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $2.14 billion by 2028 from $1.44 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2022-2028

In the Middle East data center colocation market, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major contributors to the capacity in the region, with around 35% and 23%. The market in these countries is expected to skyrocket in four to five years due to the shift from the oil economy to the digital economy in the region. Cloud-based services, smart city developments, and fiber connectivity are other factors driving continuous colocation data center investments across the region.

Prominent operators in the Middle East data center colocation market include Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, MEEZA, Moro Hub, stc, Turkcell, and Oman Data Park. These providers are making significant contributions to the industry. Notably, Khazna Data Centers and Gulf Data Hub are spearheading growth by developing over 15 data center facilities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, set to operational in the forecast period.

The UAE dominates the regional market in terms of data center developments. In addition, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Oman are among the significant contributors to high data center development activities in the Middle East data center colocation market. Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait are emerging markets that witness significant growth because of digitalization and growth in connectivity.

In the Middle East, the presence of smart cities in the region also drives data center investments. For instance, the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia is under development as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which will also comprise data center development under a joint venture firm, ZeroPoint DC.

The region's major global cloud service providers include Amazon Web Services, Tencent, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Oracle, and Huawei Technologies. For instance, the Oracle cloud region is co-located in Mobily Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Digitalization across businesses will increase data center investments by colocation, cloud, Internet, and telecommunication providers. Some telecom companies such as Ericsson, stc, Turk Telecom, Cellcom, Zain, Nokia, Vodafone, Ooredoo, du, and Omantel are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in Middle Eastern countries.

MARKET TRENDS



Rise in the Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources

The Middle East has abundant solar energy, and most countries in the region are undertaking renewable energy strategies & visions to develop renewable energy projects and meet the carbon-neutral goals set by respective regional governments.

In December 2022, Saudi Arabia announced the development of 10 renewable energy projects with a power capacity of 7 GW, which is part of the Kingdom's 2030 Vision.

Increasing Cloud Investments

The increase in digitalization and the shift of workloads to cloud platforms from on-premises facilities to make their operations more efficient and scalable witnessed an increase in investments by cloud service providers in the Middle East over the last few years. Most cloud regions are likely to be co-located in the facilities of major operators.

Amazon Web Services aims to develop the infrastructure region in Tel Aviv, Israel, to set up its facility, which will likely be operational in 2023. In 2022, Google launched its first local cloud region in Israel, Amazon outpost cloud services were deployed for the first time in Oman in the Oman Data Park, and Microsoft established its first global data center region in Qatar.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Most facilities in the Middle East data center colocation market are being developed to operate at a PUE of less than 1.5. In contrast, few facilities in countries like Turkey that adopt partial free cooling during peak winters aim to operate at a PUE of less than 1.3. In the Middle East data center colocation market, investments in cooling infrastructure contribute the major share of more than 65% in the mechanical infrastructure due to the high temperature in some countries during the peak summers.

The region witnessed growth in the deployment of data centers in Tier III and Tier IV certification in the design phase/construction phase of the region. At the same time, most private and public entities (BFSI, education, government) have received Uptime Institute's Tier III/IV certification, either during the design phase or for the constructed facility.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Middle East

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rising Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

Increase in 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

Deployment of Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Smart City Initiatives Driving Data Center Investments

Increase in Ai Adoption

Market Growth Enablers

Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Investments

IoT & Big Data Fueling Data Center Investments

On-Premises Infrastructure Migrating to Colocation & Managed Services

Deployment of Modular Data Centers

Market Restraints

Security Challenges in Data Centers

Dearth of Skilled Workforce

Location Constraints on the Development of Data Centers

Supply Chain Disruptions in Data Centers

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent Data Center Investors

Adgar Investments and Development

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Future Digital Data Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers (G42 & Etisalat)

Moro Hub

MedOne

MEEZA

Mobily

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

stc

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

Telehouse

New Entrants

Agility

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX)

Global Technical Realty

Infinity

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Serverfarm

Techtonic

ZeroPoint DC

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Colocation Service

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

Jordan

Bahrain

Other Middle Eastern Countries

