SEOUL FINTECH LAB Supports Participation of 10 Promising Seoul-based Startups at the 'Singapore Fintech Festival'

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEOUL FINTECH LAB successfully supported the participation of 10 promising fintech companies based in Seoul at the 'Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF)', held for three days from November 15 to 17.





The Singapore Fintech Festival, now in its 8th year, is the world's largest fintech exhibition, led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This year's event focused on the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and ESG, topics of global interest. The festival saw participation from over 62,000 individuals and over 10,000 institutions from 134 countries, including international financial institutions and IT companies, with multi-national company executives delivering speeches at the conference.

SEOUL FINTECH LAB, a Seoul City facility supporting fintech startups and a leading incubator for fintech startups in South Korea, provided comprehensive support to these promising domestic companies. This included providing startup office space, customized growth plans for each company, open innovation support, assistance with international expansion, Demo Days, Investment Relations (IR) presentations, and reverse pitching as part of its specialized acceleration programs.

SEOUL FINTECH LAB also spared no effort supporting the ten selected fintech companies for this event. The lab provided pre-event support, such as market fit and business plan validation for international expansion, pitch deck design, and speech consulting to enhance the global capabilities of these startups.

The companies that participated in the festival include Wavebridge (virtual asset management service 'Dolfin'), Grade Health Chain (healthcare finance service), Treasurer (investment in luxury and high-value collectibles), WinkStone Partners (SME P2P Platform), Quantit (comprehensive asset management platform 'FINTER'), FinInsight (investment data analysis 'Insight Page'), Alchemi Lab (AI-based investment 'ZOLBO'), Hanul Company (blockchain-based music IP trading platform 'Broove'), Whatssub (subscription expense management), and Mofin (robo-advisor 'Mofin RA').

On November 14, the day before the festival, SEOUL FINTECH LAB hosted the 'SEOUL FINTECH DEMODAY,' enabling these startups to build networks with various investors, potential partners, and buyers, including local investors SC (Standard Chartered) Ventures and Genting Venture. This also allowed them to introduce their services and competitive strengths to stakeholders.

Kim Han-sam, CEO of Alchemi Lab, shared his experience: "It was a fascinating experience. I had the chance to meet financial institutions, media, and investors from all over Asia at once." He added, "Some institutions have already inquired about investment plans, and I am scheduled to appear on a Singaporean economic radio broadcast, which brings me back to Singapore. I am committed to capitalizing on this opportunity for growth."

A representative from SEOUL FINTECH LAB stated, "Through this participation, we realized the deep interest foreign companies have in the Korean market and the confidence that Korean startups are competitive on the global stage." The representative added, "We plan to explore ways to connect domestic and international startups further. We will continue to support startups in seizing more growth opportunities."

