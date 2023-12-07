Dental 3D Printing Market projected to reach USD 21.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Dental 3D Printing Market ” , by Technology (Vat Photopolymerization, Fused Deposition Modeling, PolyJet Technology, Selective Laser Sintering, Others), Material (Metals, Photopolymer, Ceramic, Others), Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology), End User (Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 17.3 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 21.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 2.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Material, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW EnvisionTEC, Inc. 3D Systems, Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Renishaw plc. SLM Solutions Formlabs, Inc.

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Dental 3D Printing Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The dental 3D printing market has emerged as a transformative force within the field of dentistry, representing a technological leap that has revolutionized traditional dental practices. Dental 3D printing involves the use of additive manufacturing technologies to create three-dimensional dental structures and devices. This market encompasses a wide range of applications, from the production of crowns and bridges to surgical guides and dental implants. The integration of 3D printing in dentistry brings about a paradigm shift by offering enhanced precision, customization, and efficiency in the fabrication of dental prosthetics. As the dental industry continues to embrace digital technologies, the Dental 3D Printing Market stands at the forefront, driving innovation and reshaping the landscape of dental care. The dental landscape has undergone a significant evolution with the advent of Dental 3D Printing. Traditional methods of dental prosthetic manufacturing often involve labor-intensive processes and may lack the level of precision required for optimal patient outcomes. Dental 3D printing addresses these challenges by utilizing computer-aided design (CAD) software to create detailed digital models of patients' oral structures. These digital models are then translated into physical objects layer by layer through the additive manufacturing process. This level of precision ensures a seamless fit and improved functionality of dental prosthetics, leading to better patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Major Vendors in the Global Dental 3D Printing Market:

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Renishaw plc.

SLM Solutions

Formlabs, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

DWS S.r.l.

Prodways Group

Asiga

Carbon, Inc.

DSI Ltd.

TRUMPF

Keystone Industries

Zortrax S.A.

SprintRay, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

General Electric Company

Rapid Shape GmbH

Roland DG Corporation

High incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases

The high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases serves as a potent driver for the robust growth of the dental 3D printing market. Dental issues, including cavities and decay, are pervasive global health concerns, affecting a significant portion of the population. As these dental problems escalate, the demand for advanced and efficient solutions intensifies, propelling the adoption of dental 3D printing technologies. Traditional dental restoration methods, such as the creation of crowns or bridges, often involve time-consuming processes and may not always provide the precision needed for optimal results. Dental 3D printing addresses these challenges by offering a streamlined and technologically advanced approach to fabricating dental prosthetics. The precise nature of 3D printing allows for the creation of intricately detailed dental structures that accurately match the patient's oral anatomy. This level of precision is particularly crucial in treating dental caries, where precise fitting of prosthetics is paramount for restoring functionality and aesthetics. The Dental 3D Printing Market, driven by the imperative to address the rising incidence of dental diseases, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of dental treatments, ultimately contributing to improved oral health outcomes for patients worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

High incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Opportunities:

Increasing popularity of CAD/CAM technology

Increasing investment in R&D activities

The Dental 3D Printing Market is poised to capitalize on a significant opportunity stemming from the increasing popularity of Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology in dentistry. CAD/CAM has gained widespread acceptance and preference among dental practitioners due to its ability to streamline and enhance the entire dental prosthetic manufacturing process. This technology allows for the digital design of dental restorations with precision and efficiency, providing a seamless integration with Dental 3D Printing. The synergy between CAD/CAM technology and Dental 3D Printing presents a transformative solution for dental professionals, enabling them to create highly accurate digital models that seamlessly translate into physical objects through additive manufacturing. The integration of CAD/CAM technology not only expedites the design phase but also contributes to the overall efficiency of the dental workflow, from diagnosis to treatment planning and fabrication. This not only reduces the turnaround time for dental prosthetics but also ensures a higher degree of customization, meeting the unique needs of individual patients.

The market for Dental 3D Printing is dominated by North America.

North America stands as a dominant segment in the Dental 3D Printing Market, playing a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of this rapidly evolving industry. The region's dominance is attributed to a confluence of factors that collectively contribute to its leadership position in the market. One of the primary drivers of North America's prominence is the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of technological innovations. The United States, in particular, has witnessed a significant surge in the integration of digital technologies in dentistry, with dental practitioners embracing Dental 3D printing as a transformative tool for enhancing patient care. Moreover, the high prevalence of dental disorders in North America has propelled the demand for advanced and customized dental solutions, further fueling the growth of the Dental 3D Printing Market. The region has experienced a rising incidence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss, creating a compelling need for precise and efficient dental prosthetics. Dental 3D printing, with its ability to provide tailored and patient-specific solutions, aligns perfectly with the healthcare demands of the North American population.

The Vat Photopolymerization Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on technology the dental 3D printing market is categorized into Vat Photopolymerization, Fused Deposition Modeling, PolyJet Technology, Selective Laser Sintering and Others. Vat Photopolymerization has emerged as a dominating technology in the Dental 3D Printing Market, playing a central role in shaping the landscape of digital dentistry. This technology represents a category of additive manufacturing processes that utilize liquid photopolymer resins to create three-dimensional objects layer by layer. Among the various 3D printing technologies applied in dentistry, Vat Photopolymerization stands out for its precision, speed, and versatility in producing intricate dental structures with exceptional detail. One of the key strengths of Vat Photopolymerization in dental applications lies in its ability to achieve high levels of resolution and accuracy. This is particularly crucial in dentistry, where precision is paramount for creating dental prosthetics that seamlessly fit within a patient's oral anatomy. The technology allows for the precise layering of liquid resin, which is solidified using ultraviolet (UV) light or other curing mechanisms, resulting in finely detailed and customized dental components. This level of precision is especially valuable in applications such as crown and bridge manufacturing, where the fit and functionality are critical for successful outcomes.

