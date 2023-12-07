Industrial Oxygen Market to Surge at a Projected 7.9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 152,323.1 million by 2033, Fueled by Gasification and Syngas Production | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial oxygen market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 71,211.7 million in 2023, driven by ongoing research and development. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 152,323.1 million by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the industrial oxygen market is the gasification and syngas production. Oxygen is essential in gasification processes to convert various feedstocks into synthesis gas, which can be used in chemical manufacturing and power generation. The development of sustainable energy and chemicals can drive growth in this area.

Industries are increasingly focused on improving energy efficiency, and oxygen is often used to enhance combustion processes, thereby reducing energy consumption. The trend can drive demand for oxygen in energy intensive sectors. The integration of digital technologies and automation in oxygen production and delivery systems can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and provide better customer service.

Get an overview of market drivers and challenges affecting this industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10071

Industrial gas companies are offering customized gas supply solutions to cater to specific industry needs. The approach can lead to long term partnerships with customers and drive growth through tailored services. The focus on safety and environmental responsibility is increasing. Oxygen suppliers that can provide safe and sustainable solutions, including reducing emissions and enhancing workplace safety, may gain a competitive advantage.

There is growing interest in producing oxygen using sustainable and green technologies, such as electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources. The trend aligns with the broader sustainability goals and can be a growth driver. Investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries, can boost the demand for medical oxygen and related healthcare services.

Industries are exploring ways to minimize waste and maximize resource utilization. Oxygen can play a role in various recycling and waste treatment processes, supporting circular economy initiatives. The industrial oxygen market can benefit from the growing interest in CCU technologies, which use oxygen for processes like oxy combustion and enhancing carbon capture efficiency.

“Oxygen is vital in biotechnology and pharmaceutical processes, including fermentation and cell culture. The demand for industrial oxygen in these sectors may rise, with advancements in biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global industrial oxygen market was valued at US$ 65,301.1 million by 2023-end.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% through 2034.

By product, the liquefied oxygen segment to account for a share of 55.6% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, industrial oxygen market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.9%.

By 2034, the market value of industrial oxygen is expected to reach US$ 152,323.1 million.

Click Here To Buy Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10071

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the industrial oxygen market are

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Noble Gas Solutions

Air Liquide

LINDE plc

Gulf Cryo

SOL Spa

Messer Group GmbH

Showa Denko K.K.

Air Water Inc.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.





Recent Developments

In 2023, Linde plc announced plans to acquire the industrial gas business of Messer Group for $3.7 billion. The acquisition will make Linde the largest industrial gas company in the world.

In 2022, Praxair Inc. announced plans to build a new ASU in India with a capacity of 3,000 TPD. The ASU will supply oxygen to a new steel mill in India.

In 2021, Air Liquide announced plans to invest €2.5 billion to develop and deploy CCS technology at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. The project will capture and store up to 5 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

In 2021, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. announced plans to build a new ASU in the United States with a capacity of 2,000 TPD. The ASU will supply oxygen to a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in the United States.

In 2021, Praxair Inc. announced plans to build a new ASU in Canada with a capacity of 2,500 TPD. The ASU will supply oxygen to a new mining operation in Canada.





Access Complete Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-10071

Segmentation Analysis of the Industrial Oxygen Market

By Product Type:

Compressed Oxygen Gas

Liquefied Oxygen

By End Use:

Automotive & Aerospace

Chemical Processing

Energy



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





About the Chemical and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemical and Materials Domain:

The global active oxygens market is projected to worth US$ 3.9 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 6.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The global xenon gas market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032) and is projected to reach US$ 239.6 Million by the end of 2032.

The growth of industries such as agriculture, automobiles, beverages, chemicals, construction equipment, food, glass, medicine, ship building, space explorations, steel manufacture etc. require stable oxygen for processes; which is increasing the demand for oxygen production throughout the world.

The adoption of industrial gases is expected to increase at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The industrial gases market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 116.47 Billion in 2023 to US$ 518.2 Billion in 2033.

The biogas market is expected to upsurge from US$ 75 Billion in 2023 to US$ 138 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033 since the preference for biogas is growing from different applications including vehicle fuel, cooking gas, heat, electricity and upgraded biogas.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube