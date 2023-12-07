Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2023-2028: Tier III Standards and Robust Infrastructure Define Hong Kong's Data Center Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market is projected to reach a value of $1.9 billion by 2028 from $1.15 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%



Hong Kong is among the top destinations for data center development in the APAC region. The ease of doing business in Hong Kong is higher due to its proximity to mainland China and import-export relations of the market to major markets such as China. Hong Kong has around 51 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.

The country has the presence of both local and global operators such as SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), NTT Global Data Centers, Global Switch, Telehouse, AirTrunk, China Unicom, others. The market is booming with the entry of several operators such as GDS Services, Edge Centres, Mapletree Investments, and Angelo Gordon. The global operators are using M&A and JV strategies to enter the market. For instance, Vantage Data Centers acquired PCCW Solutions data center business to enter the Hong Kong data center market.

The support for developing data centers in Hong Kong is high. The government established a particular unit for data center developments called Developing Data Centres in Hong Kong to support data center growth. The increase in digitalization initiatives is boosting the data center market. The government of Hong Kong is also working towards the Digital 21 Strategy, which focuses on developing the ICT market in Hong Kong.

The country is also witnessing improvement in terms of submarine connectivity. For instance, the country is witnessing new investment in four submarine cables, likely operational by 2025.

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available regarding Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity and occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Hong Kong and a comparison between the APAC region and Global.

The study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Hong Kong data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Hong Kong by several industries.

The study on sustainability status in Hong Kong

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Hong Kong.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Hong Kong.

