Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC Northern Venture Trust PLC

Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM

7 DECEMBER 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company.

PDMRDate acquiredNo. of shares acquiredPurchase price
per share (£)		Total current
shareholding
Deborah Hudson7 December 202379,8040.6265121,890

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDeborah Hudson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusDirector (PDMR)
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNorthern Venture Trust PLC
b)LEI213800HR3R4WFICYFN46
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 25p each



GB0006450703
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s) £0.6265
Volume(s) 79,804
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

N/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction7 December 2023
f)Place of the transactionXLON

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.