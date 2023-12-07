BC Platforms Acquires Medexprim, Paving the Way for Global Leadership in Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence Analytics

ZURICH, Switzerland and PARIS, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Platforms, a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announced it has acquired Medexprim, a leading European Real-World Data company. The acquisition significantly expands BC Platforms' ability to provide global biopharma partners with secure access to Real-World clinical and imaging Data assets across Europe.



Medexprim bridges leading hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, with a major footprint in France, Germany and Spain. The company structures Real-World clinical and imaging Datasets to accelerate precision medicine, with a focus on oncology, neurology, cardiology and rare diseases. Medexprim employs 35 industry experts in Toulouse, France (Center of excellence for R&D) and Paris (Commercial HQ).

"Our goal is to build the world's largest health data network for precision medicine and become a global leader in our field," said Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms. "With Medexprim's capabilities and assets, we can now offer our partners seamless access to Real-World Data from every major EU-5 country. In addition to our networks in Asia and North America, this makes us an actual European leader in Real-World Data and Evidence."

Medexprim's industry-leading team and solutions will enable BC Platforms to provide partners with unmatched Real-World Data assets. The combined company will deliver powerful solutions for accelerating drug development and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

"BC Platforms has a unique technology platform providing access to genomic and clinical data in many regions of the world," said Romain Cazavan, CEO of Medexprim. "Together we can create a unique and competitive offering for Life Sciences, expanding our capabilities even further. MedExprim’s technology adds a fast and secure process to imaging data. In practice Medexprim has curated RWD in all major indication areas for our target clients, this value proposition will be further enhanced by the power of BC Platforms technology.“

The companies will integrate their operations immediately, with Medexprim's leadership joining BC Platforms' executive team. This acquisition follows BC Platforms' recent addition of 4Pharma in Europe. BC Platform has set its vision to be a global leader in RWD, at the nexus of sensitive healthcare data and life science advancements that are driving next generation drug development.

"We see an opportune moment for accelerated growth, solidifying our position as the foremost global precision medicine platform company," remarked Laurent Samama, Managing Partner at Jolt Capital. "BC Platforms boasts a remarkable team of industry visionaries committed to pioneering innovation. Our strategic vision remains crystal clear, with our sights set on our next transaction(s) within the coming months."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in building data networks for the life sciences industry and provides versatile technology platforms for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice.

We convert complex biological information collected in the healthcare setting into actionable insights. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonize, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Founded in 1997 from a MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London, UK, Lund, Sweden, Toulouse, France and Boston, USA. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Medexprim

As a Real-World Data leader, Medexprim builds bridges between European academic hospitals, and life sciences, AI and medical device companies. Medexprim provides its partners with regulatory-grade, multimodal and multicentric datasets to help solve the "one patient, one disease, one treatment" equation, and accelerate personalized medicine.

