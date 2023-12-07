7 DECEMBER 2023
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS
Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company.
|PDMR
|Date acquired
|No. of shares acquired
|Purchase price
per share (£)
|Total current
shareholding
|David Mayes
|7 December 2023
|319,218
|0.6265
|1,937,663
These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Mayes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Northern Venture Trust PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800HR3R4WFICYFN46
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 25p each
GB0006450703
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 18 September 2023
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) £0.6265
Volume(s) 319,218
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 December 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Enquiries:
James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
