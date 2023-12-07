Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth, LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries estimated at US$48.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$140 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.7% CAGR and reach US$74.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is estimated at 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the battery value chain in Europe, leading to disruptions in the production and supply of Lithium-Ion Batteries (LIBs). However, there is optimism for a revival in this sector. Energy-storage materials for Li-ion batteries have also faced challenges due to the pandemic, but the market is expected to recover.

Li-ion batteries are an indispensable power source for various consumer and industrial applications. They come in different construction and package types, offering advantages such as high energy density and longer cycle life. These batteries find applications in various sectors, with the automotive industry expected to be a key driver of future market growth.

Within the Li-ion battery market, NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) chemistry type is the largest segment. The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of the global Li-ion battery market, with significant manufacturing capacity. Leading countries and mega factories play a crucial role in Li-ion battery production.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Li-ion battery market remains competitive and dynamic. Key players in the industry continue to innovate and expand their presence. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments and investments in this sector, positioning it for growth in the coming years.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR



The Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 800 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $140 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for Li-ion Batteries Market

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Li-ion Battery Technologies

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Rising Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Recycling

Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight

Li-Ion Batteries: Solution for De-Carbonization at the Cost of Environmental Damage

Here's How Li-Ion Battery Boom Impacts the Environment

Why Recycling is Emerging Into the Spotlight?

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives

Regulations Push Investments in Li-ion Battery Recycling Plants

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market Opportunities

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems

Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries

High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems

Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Li-ion Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Focus on Innovations in Battery Materials to Increase Charging Rates

Emphasis on Lithium-Ion Battery Life Cycle Management

Current Regulatory Framework for Lithium-Ion Batteries and Future Outlook

Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry

Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market

Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market

Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries

High Cobalt Prices Affect Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Solid Battery Technology Set to Leapfrog with Tweaks in Design and Material Options

Shift from Liquid Electrolyte towards Solid-State Battery

Solid-State (Solid Lithium) Design: Intriguing Option for New Applications

No End of Road for Lithium-Ion Batteries as More is Poised to Come with New Options

Innovations in Vehicle Battery to Have Spillover Gains for Stationary Storage Applications

Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies Fuel Market Prospects

Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review

Fire Risk with Lithium-ion Batteries

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market

