Global Supercapacitors Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 - Hybridization of Combustion Engines in Heavy Industrial Machinery & Industrial Automation to Spur Adoption

Global Supercapacitors Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Supercapacitors estimated at US$822.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global supercapacitor market is experiencing growth and increased competition among key players. Supercapacitors are gaining prominence as efficient energy storage solutions beyond conventional batteries. With the growing demand for energy storage technologies to sustain high energy consumption, the global energy storage deployments have been increasing over the years.

Double Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pseudocapacitor segment is estimated at 19.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period. Within the supercapacitor market, double-layer capacitors and metal oxide capacitors are trending segments, showcasing the market's dynamism and potential for innovation. Regional analysis highlights the significance of the US as a key market for supercapacitors.

Recent industry activity indicates ongoing developments and investments by select global brands in the supercapacitor market, further contributing to its growth and competitiveness.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $160.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR



The Supercapacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$160.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$955.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Backup Power Drives Demand for Supercapacitors in UPS

Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up the Monetary Value of Electricity Reliability & the Significance of Supercapacitors in Offering Backup Power: Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Growing Demand for Electric Power Backup Capabilities Drives Interest in the Benefits Offered by Supercapacitors: Global Back-Up Power Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Automobile "Electronification" & Rapid Uptake in EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Supercapacitors

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Rapid Uptake of EVs as Evidenced by the Expanding Fleet Size Drives Focus on Developing Better Energy Management Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency & Operating Range of EVs: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2025P

Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

New Generation High-Energy Low-Cost Supercapacitors to Promote Green Transportation

Pandemic Impact on Electric Vehicles Market

Rise of Microgrids & Increased Integration of Renewable Energy in the Energy Mix Pushes Up the Importance of Efficient Energy Storage Solutions: Supercapacitors Find Use as Resiliency Enhancers in Microgrids

Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Global Power Mix Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions for Utilities: Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022

A Note on Renewable Energy Programs in Select Countries

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide by Country

Hybridization of Combustion Engines in Heavy Industrial Machinery & Industrial Automation to Spur Adoption of Supercapacitors

Growing Investments in Warehouse & Industrial Automation Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight for Reliable Power Storage & Delivery: Global Warehouse Automation & Industrial Robots Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Renewable Energy Investments Drive Parallel Demand for Storage Solutions that Address Grid Stability & Power Quality Issues

Supercapacitors Step In to Replace Chemical Batteries in Solar Energy Infrastructure

Supercapacitors Gain Traction in Pitch Control Applications in Wind Energy Facilities

As Clean Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) Will Rise in Prominence for Renewable Energy Applications: Global Investments in Clean Energy (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020

A Robust Consumer Electronics Industry Favors Complementary Integration of Supercapacitors With Batteries

As Digital Consumerism Gains Ground & Ubiquitous Power Source Become All Important, Supercapacitors Bring the Hope of Filling-In the Performance Gap of Lithium Batteries: Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2024

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells Opportunities

Smart Home: Major Opportunity for Consumer Grade Supercapacitors

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Supercapacitors Market: Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Search for Superior Alternatives to Batteries Drives Applications of Supercapacitors in Medical Implants

Biological Supercapacitors Attract Significant R&D Interest

A Strong Medical Implants Market Supported by Growing Disease Burden Offers a Fertile Environment for the Development of Battery-Free Implantables

The Rise of Electronic Wearables Brings New Foldable, Flexible Supercapacitors Into the Spotlight

Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Development of Light Metro Rail as Part of Public Transportation Infrastructure Drives Demand for Ultracapacitors

Development of Newer Materials to Accelerate Commercialization of Supercapacitors

Graphene Supercapacitors: Future Prospects

Graphene Integrated Supercapacitors to Augment Energy Storage Challenging Batteries

Advancements Revolutionising Battery Technology

Flexible and Lightweight Supercapacitors Provide Top Performance under Extreme Load

Unlocking New Opportunities with Flexible Supercapacitors

