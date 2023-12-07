Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 11, Offering a Prize Pool Worth USD500,000 in Polyhedra Network Tokens

SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of December 6, 2023.



OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 11, Offering a Prize Pool Worth USD500,000 in Polyhedra Network Tokens

OKX Wallet today partnered with the Polyhedra network and its innovative products zkBridge and Star Legend to launch season 11 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving users who complete various tasks, such as cross-chain transferring tokens with zkBridge on 10+ Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, and accessing the Star Legend Web3 game via Cryptopedia and connecting their Polygon wallet address to activate a 'Resonator' NFT, the chance to claim a share in a Polyhedra Network token (ZKB) prize pool worth USD500,000.

To participate in Season 11 of Cryptopedia, which begins on December 6, 2023 and ends on January 17, 2024, users simply need to:

Download the OKX App or ensure that the app's version is 6.41.0 or higher. Open the App and select Wallet. Create a new wallet or import an existing one. Then, navigate to the Discover tab on the Discover page and select Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn. Select Season 11 Polyhedra Network and choose the DApp they wish to interact with. Once a quest is completed, wait for 10 minutes and then select Verify.

Polyhedra Network aims to build a fully trustless, efficient, and secure foundation for Web3 interoperability with advanced zero-knowledge proof systems.

OKX also recently announced that it now supports Cryptopedia on the desktop version of OKX Wallet, in addition to the app version.

