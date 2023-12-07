Global Cathode Materials Business Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030 - China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cathode Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the LIthium-ion segment is estimated at 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global market for cathode materials is undergoing significant changes in response to shifts in battery and electric vehicle (EV) demand. Disruptions to battery supply chains have impacted market prospects, prompting efforts to fortify the battery value chain, particularly in Europe. Over the longer term, there is a trend towards geographical diversification of anode and cathode material production.

In the competitive landscape, key players are vying for market share in various battery types, including lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. Recent market activity reflects the ongoing developments and strategies of these players as they adapt to changing market dynamics and increasing demand for cathode materials.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 459 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Robust Outlook for EVs and Resultant Demand for Offers Significant Opportunities for Cathode Materials

Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime of Cathode Materials for EV Batteries

Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Automobile Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials Market

Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery

Battery Recycling Gains Attention

Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Staggering EV Demand Offers Springboard to New Cathode Choices in Li-Ion Market

Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries

The Rise of LFP

High Manganese Options

A Peek into Current and Evolving EV Battery Technologies

China's Dominance in the Global EV Supply Chain: A Growing Cause of Concern for EV Manufacturers

China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance

Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious Expansion Plans: Breakdown of Commissioned, Under Construction & Announced Capacity of Top Chinese EV Battery Makers (In GWh) as of the Year 2022

Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV Battery Supplier: Global EV Battery Production (In GWh) by Country

China's Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack

Massive Investments to Give Special Thrust to Battery Material Supply Chain in North America

South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Race to Exploit Cheap Cathode Materials to Catch Up with China

Innovations in Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream

Current Innovations are Focused on Improved Battery Capacity and Reduced MSW Generation, Minus Li-ion

With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Promising EV Battery Technologies

Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market

COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode Materials Demand

Premium Segment & 5G Devices Buoy Growth in Smartphones Market

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials

Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies

Global Energy Resources Demand Change (in %) During the COVID-19 Pandemic

New Generation Li-ion Batteries to go for Cobalt-free Cathode Materials

LiPo Battery Cathode Materials Outlook

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

High-Ni' Technology Gains Attention

Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries

Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component

Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact Demand for Cathode Materials

Price Volatility of Key raw Materials Drives Manufacturers Seek Alternate Battery Materials

Suppliers Confront New Challenges

Innovations & Advancements, and Research Studies to Boost Market Prospects

Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to Transform Future Battery Cathodes

Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials

Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries

Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery

New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace Lithium-ion Technology

Silicone Technology Advancements Brightens Prospects for Replacing Graphite with Silicone in Li-ion Batteries

Cathode Synthesis Gains Attention

Solid-state Li-ion Batteries to Find Edge

New Developments in the ASSB Technology Space

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 71 Featured)

BASF SE

Johnson Matthey plc

Kureha Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Nichia Corporation

POSCO

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Targray Technology International, Inc.

TODA KOGYO CORP.

Umicore N.V.

