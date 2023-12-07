Global Cathode Materials Business Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030 - China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cathode Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the LIthium-ion segment is estimated at 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The global market for cathode materials is undergoing significant changes in response to shifts in battery and electric vehicle (EV) demand. Disruptions to battery supply chains have impacted market prospects, prompting efforts to fortify the battery value chain, particularly in Europe. Over the longer term, there is a trend towards geographical diversification of anode and cathode material production.
In the competitive landscape, key players are vying for market share in various battery types, including lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. Recent market activity reflects the ongoing developments and strategies of these players as they adapt to changing market dynamics and increasing demand for cathode materials.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents Opportunities for Cathode Materials
- Robust Outlook for EVs and Resultant Demand for Offers Significant Opportunities for Cathode Materials
- Energy Density (Wh/kg), Cost and Lifetime of Cathode Materials for EV Batteries
- Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials
- High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030
- With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Automobile Sales, Prospects Hit for Battery Materials Market
- Active Cathode Material: Critical for Determining Performance and Material Cost of EV Battery
- Battery Recycling Gains Attention
- Cathode Material Market for Automotive Li-Ion Battery: An Overview
- Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)
- Staggering EV Demand Offers Springboard to New Cathode Choices in Li-Ion Market
- Li-Rich Cathode Materials to Enable High-Energy EV Batteries
- The Rise of LFP
- High Manganese Options
- A Peek into Current and Evolving EV Battery Technologies
- China's Dominance in the Global EV Supply Chain: A Growing Cause of Concern for EV Manufacturers
- China On a Clear Path to EV Battery Dominance
- Chinese EV Battery Manufacturers Unveil Ambitious Expansion Plans: Breakdown of Commissioned, Under Construction & Announced Capacity of Top Chinese EV Battery Makers (In GWh) as of the Year 2022
- Despite U.S. and Europe Scrambling to Boost Battery Production, China Will Continue to Remain the Pivotal EV Battery Supplier: Global EV Battery Production (In GWh) by Country
- China's Dominance in the EV Supply Chain is Hard to Ignore & Will be Hard to Crack
- Massive Investments to Give Special Thrust to Battery Material Supply Chain in North America
- South Korean & Japanese Investments in US EV Battery Making Industry Increase with the IRA Coming into Force
- Manufacturers in Developed Countries Race to Exploit Cheap Cathode Materials to Catch Up with China
- Innovations in Battery Is What Will Take EVs to Go Mainstream
- Current Innovations are Focused on Improved Battery Capacity and Reduced MSW Generation, Minus Li-ion
- With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline in Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Market Outlook: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
- Promising EV Battery Technologies
- Growing Use of Lithium Batteries in Consumer Electronics Products Augurs Well for Cathode Materials Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Industry Affects Cathode Materials Demand
- Premium Segment & 5G Devices Buoy Growth in Smartphones Market
- Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage Systems to Drive Demand for Cathode Materials
- Post COVID-19 Period to Present Robust Growth for Energy Storage Technologies
- Global Energy Resources Demand Change (in %) During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- New Generation Li-ion Batteries to go for Cobalt-free Cathode Materials
- LiPo Battery Cathode Materials Outlook
- Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries
- High-Ni' Technology Gains Attention
- Cathode: The Largest Cost Component of Li-ion Batteries
- Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component
- Changes in Li-ion Battery Composition and Component Use Impact Demand for Cathode Materials
- Price Volatility of Key raw Materials Drives Manufacturers Seek Alternate Battery Materials
- Suppliers Confront New Challenges
- Innovations & Advancements, and Research Studies to Boost Market Prospects
- Study on Nature of Oxidized Oxygen in Battery Materials to Transform Future Battery Cathodes
- Nano One Gains Patent for Li-Ion Cathode Materials
- Nanocomposite Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries
- Researchers Find Singlet Oxygen as the Factor Causing Breakdown of Li-ion Battery
- New Cathode Material for Use in Metal-ion Batteries to Replace Lithium-ion Technology
- Silicone Technology Advancements Brightens Prospects for Replacing Graphite with Silicone in Li-ion Batteries
- Cathode Synthesis Gains Attention
- Solid-state Li-ion Batteries to Find Edge
- New Developments in the ASSB Technology Space
