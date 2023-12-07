Cholangiocarcinoma Market revenue to hit USD 1.3 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York , Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cholangiocarcinoma market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 1.3 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 800 million in the year 2023. The growth of the market is due to growing infections like liver fluke which will drive market demand. In more than 70 nations across the world, at least 2.4 million individuals are infected and several million more are at danger, particularly in areas where sheep or cattle are raised. Also, increasingly, combination therapy and the necessity for medications with low side effects are some of the factors projected to propel market expansion.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-5383

In addition to these, in an effort to enhance the state of cancer therapy, numerous new initiatives are being launched. Numerous studies are being conducted to discover cancer medications and other essentials in order to facilitate treatment for patients. As a result, hospitals and clinics are providing cancer patients with more modern healthcare options, which is creating a lot of growth potential for the cholangiocarcinoma market. Cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer, is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that originates in the bile ducts, which are the tubes that carry bile from the liver to the small intestine. Cholangiocarcinoma is considered a rare cancer, but its incidence has been rising globally. The exact cause of this increase is not well understood. It is associated with risk factors such as chronic inflammation of the bile ducts, liver diseases, and certain infections.





Cholangiocarcinoma Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The retail pharmacy segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

New Drug Approvals by Regulatory Bodies across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

The expansion of the worldwide cholangiocarcinoma market is anticipated to be driven by key market participants obtaining licenses from regulatory authorities. The biopharmaceutical company Incyte, for example, announced in April 2020 that the FDA had approved Pemazyre, a kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma that has an FDA-approved test detecting a FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement. In 2022, the Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) authorized 37 new medications. There is a significant variation in the quantity of new pharmaceutical goods that are approved each year. In 2016, there were just over 20 unique pharmaceuticals released, whereas in 2018, there were nearly 60 new products approved. 50 new medication approvals were made in 2021. The purchase agreements for cholangiocarcinoma, which are being pursued by major players in the market, are examples of inorganic development tactics that are anticipated to propel the expansion of the worldwide cholangiocarcinoma market during the forecast period.

Cholangiocarcinoma Industry: Regional Overview

The global cholangiocarcinoma market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

High Incidence Rates and Rising Cases to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The cholangiocarcinoma market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The growth of the market in the region is due to the growing small and medium-sized businesses that are engaging in R&D to build medical healthcare facilities in the healthcare sector. In addition, people's eating and lifestyle habits are changing, and bile cancer is becoming more common in the area. Every year, about 8,000 Americans receive a diagnosis for it. The growth of the market in this region is result of new medications being approved for sale. A kinase inhibitor called infigratinib, for example, received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA in May 2021 for adults with previously treated, incurable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma that has a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as identified by an FDA-approved test. Cholangiocarcinoma incidence rates have been on the rise, influencing the growth of the market. The aging population, lifestyle factors, and certain chronic conditions contribute to the increasing number of cases diagnosed annually. Advances in diagnostic technologies contribute to early detection and improved patient outcomes. The integration of imaging techniques, such as MRI, CT scans, and endoscopic procedures, enhances the accuracy of cholangiocarcinoma diagnosis.

Research Collaborations and Clinical Trials to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific cholangiocarcinoma market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. Collaborations between research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare organizations are driving clinical trials focused on cholangiocarcinoma in the Asia Pacific. Participation in these trials contributes to the development of novel therapies and treatment options. The rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing insurance coverage in the Asia Pacific region enable better access to diagnostic procedures, treatment options, and comprehensive cancer care for individuals diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma. According to a report, healthcare expenditure in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach USD 4.7 trillion by 2025. This financial commitment supports the expansion and improvement of healthcare services. Partnerships between public and private sectors contribute to the growth of the cholangiocarcinoma market. Collaborative efforts facilitate research, development of treatment modalities, and the implementation of comprehensive cancer care programs.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying-5383

Cholangiocarcinoma Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Amongst these segments, the retail pharmacy segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) treatment market is predicted to continue growing because of the increasing availability of both prescription and over-the-counter medications in retail pharmacies. The convenience of being able to buy various medical supplies and fill several prescriptions in one location is probably a big reason why retail pharmacies are becoming more and more popular. Retail chains are the largest prescription distributors per retail location, dispensing over 138,000 prescriptions annually per store, or almost 50% more than grocers. The rising demand for accessible healthcare services contributes significantly to the growth of retail pharmacies. As consumers seek convenient and readily available healthcare solutions, retail pharmacies play a central role in providing a broad range of pharmaceutical and health-related products. The aging population is driving increased healthcare needs, particularly for chronic disease management. Retail pharmacies, with their proximity to communities, are well-positioned to offer essential services and medications to an aging demographic.

Cholangiocarcinoma Segmentation by Cancer Type

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Amongst these segments, the intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Every year, about 8,000 Americans receive a diagnosis for it. Cholangiocarcinoma affects fewer than six persons per 100,000 in Western countries annually. But cholangiocarcinoma is more common in Southeast Asia, that is, Thailand, South Korea, and China, affecting over six persons out of every 100,000 annually. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to increase due in part to the presence of several large and mid-sized pharmaceutical suppliers with novel medicines that are nearing the completion of clinical studies. The incidence of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma has been on the rise globally. Epidemiological trends, including geographic variations and risk factors, contribute to the increasing prevalence of ICC. Understanding and addressing risk factors associated with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma are crucial for preventive strategies. Risk factors such as chronic liver diseases, biliary tract disorders, and specific infections contribute to the development of ICC. Advancements in diagnostic technologies contribute to early detection and accurate diagnosis of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Imaging modalities, molecular biomarkers, and precision diagnostic tools play a critical role in improving patient outcomes.

Cholangiocarcinoma Segmentation by Product Type

Capecitabine

5-Fluorouracil

Oxaliplatin

Gemcitabine

Cisplatin

Cholangiocarcinoma Segmentation by Therapy Type

Targeted Drug Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Cholangiocarcinoma Segmentation by Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global cholangiocarcinoma market that are profiled by Research Nester are Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Incyte Corporation, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Specialised Therapeutics, PlantPraxis Biotecnologia, Dr. Reddy Laboratories, and other key market players.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/customized-reports-5383

Recent Development in the Market

Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company and pioneer of the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, announced that it had received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SynKIR-110, an investigational new drug administered intravenously for the treatment of mesothelin-expressing mesothelioma, cholangiocarcinoma, and ovarian cancer.

AstraZeneca, a global pharmaceutical company, announced that Imfinzi (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein, had been approved in the U.S. by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin).

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.