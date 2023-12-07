Global Marine VFD Market Size worth USD 2.16 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.6%

New York, United States , Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Marine VFD Market Size to Grow from USD 1.35 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.16 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

A variable frequency drive (VFD) is a motor drive that modifies the speed and torque of an alternating current motor by adjusting the input frequency and voltage. Standard VFDs may fail in maritime environments because of extreme conditions such as high salt levels, dampness, and temperature variations. To meet these obstacles, marine VFDs are designed with particular protection characteristics. Energy conservation is a significant advantage of marine VFDs. Considerable power savings are gained by changing the electric motor speed to actual demand rather than constant running. Ships have different requirements depending on whether they are moored, navigating, or docked. Marine VFDs enable motor speed adaptation, assuring peak performance. With growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, marine VFDs are becoming integral in the maritime sector, influencing market trends and technological advancements.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Marine VFD Market Size, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Application (Pump, Propulsion, Fan, Compressor, Crane & Hoist, Winch, HVAC, Steering, Shaft Generator, Power Electronics, Others), By End-users (Marine Vessels, Offshore Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind Power, Others), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2023 – 2032."

Marine VFD Market Price Analysis

Marine VFDs vary in price based on power ratings, with high-power units typically costing more. Different applications require unique standards; for instance, propulsion VFDs differ from those for deck cranes. Costs are influenced by raw materials, manufacturing, logistics, and branding. Premium brands known for quality and service might charge more. Factors like durability in marine conditions, energy efficiency, and after-sales support impact pricing dynamics.

Marine VFD Market Distribution Analysis

Manufacturers produce marine VFDs, either distributing directly or partnering with distributors, agents, or Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for broader market access. OEM collaborations enable VFD integration during maritime system manufacturing. Distributors and agents bridge manufacturers and end-users, offering diverse VFD products to shipbuilders and maritime equipment providers. The rise of e-commerce has further expanded marine VFD availability, benefiting both buyers and sellers.

Insights by Type

The AC drives segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In marine applications, AC Drives allow users to alter motor speed, resulting in energy savings and reduced wear and tear. Over the years, AC technology has progressed tremendously, making these drives more efficient and reliable. Because modern ships are increasingly being designed with AC electrical systems, AC Drives are a logical fit for such configurations.

Insights by Application

The propulsion segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. With the marine industry increasingly focused on energy savings and operational efficiency, variable frequency drives (VFDs) in propulsion systems provide significant benefits in terms of fuel savings, lower emissions, and improved navigational control. The desire for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly propulsion systems is driving demand for VFDs in this area.

Insights by End-users

The marine vessels segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Vessels are continuously seeking operational efficiency and fuel savings, particularly as fuel prices rise and environmental regulations tighten. These efficiencies are directly attributable to VFDs. VFDs are widely employed on older vessels that are being upgraded or retrofitted to increase performance and lengthen operating lifespan.

Insights by Region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Marine VFD market from 2023 to 2032. The Asia Pacific region, which includes maritime powerhouses such as China and Singapore, is a worldwide nautical powerhouse. Demand for modern technology such as VFDs for newly constructed ships is increasing, particularly for propulsion and electrical systems. The region's marine VFD market is expanding, owing to increased maritime activity and a drive toward more energy-efficient operations. Rising industrialization in countries such as India contributes to this tendency. Furthermore, many well-known marine VFD manufacturers in the Asia Pacific serve both domestic and global markets.

North America is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, is critical in the maritime VFD industry. North American companies are early adopters of modern VFD technology because they are concerned with energy efficiency and operational excellence. Market behemoths such as Rockwell Automation and Siemens foster innovation in the region. In maritime operations, a focus on energy-saving technologies helps decrease costs and environmental effects. VFDs, particularly in offshore drilling, regulate the power supply for equipment, improving safety and efficiency.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the Global Marine VFD Market include Siemens, General Electric, Danfoss, Denmark, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Parker Hannifin, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Yaskawa, NIDEC, WEG, Ingeteam, Triol, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, LS Electronics Co., Ltd., Invertek Drives, SELMA, HI-SEA, Bosch Rexroth, Nord, and Others.

Recent Market Developments

On July 2023, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Wolfspeed, Inc. announced the signing of a wafer supply agreement and a $2 billion (USD) deposit by Renesas to guarantee a 10-year supply commitment from Wolfspeed of silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers. Wolfspeed will supply Renesas with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers scaling in CY2025, cementing the businesses' aim for an industry-wide transition from silicon to silicon carbide semiconductor power devices.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Marine VFD Market, Type Analysis

AC Drive

DC Drive

Servo Drive

Marine VFD Market, Application Analysis

Pump

Propulsion

Fan

Compressor

Crane & Hoist

Winch

HVAC

Steering

Shaft Generator

Power Electronics

Others

Marine VFD Market, End-users Analysis

Marine Vessels

Offshore Oil & Gas

Offshore Wind Power

Others

Marine VFD Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

