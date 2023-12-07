Post-Acute Care Market To Reach USD 1,405.8 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Post-acute Care Market size was valued at USD 741.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,405.8 Billion by 2032 and witness a CAGR of 6.7%.

Post-acute care is a specialized medical service for patients requiring clinical attention to facilitate a speedy recovery. The primary objective of post-acute care is to promote functional recovery, prevent hospital readmission, and avoid premature admission to long-term care facilities.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and the need for cost-effective treatment options drive the acute care market. The growing number of cancer patients has also fueled the demand for acute care.

Technological advancements such as remote monitoring and digital health technologies have significantly enhanced the reach of post-acute care. Home healthcare services have emerged as a popular option for post-acute care due to the comfort and convenience they offer to patients.

Request Sample Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/post-acute-care-market-2285

Segmentation Overview:

The global post-acute care market has been segmented into service, condition, application, and region. Skilled Nursing Facilities are expected to dominate the market due to their affordability and additional facilities. The global nursing workforce is 27.9 million, ensuring better patient recovery. The Amputation segment is also anticipated to dominate the market due to the increasing number of cancer patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy This Research Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/post-acute-care-market-2285

Post-Acute Care Market Report Highlights:

The global post-acute care market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

Post-acute care is becoming more popular due to technological advancements and the need for cost-effective treatment options.

North America dominates the post-acute care market due to rising chronic diseases, an aging population, healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement policies, and post-acute care providers.

Some prominent players in the post-acute care market report include Kindred Healthcare, Genesis Healthcare, Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Sante, Amedisys, Inc., LHC Group Inc., Alden Network, Athena Health Care Systems, careCentrix, Inc., FutureCare, Spring Hills, and naviHealth.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Walgreens has partnered with CareCentrix to provide hospital-to-home transitions. This investment is part of Walgreens' expansion of value-based care with the help of Pearl Health.

- LHC Group and the University of Maryland Medical System have formed a joint venture to provide in-home healthcare services in Maryland.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/post-acute-care-market-2285

OR

Ask For Discount

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/post-acute-care-market-2285

Post-Acute Care Market Segmentation:

By Service: Skilled nursing facilities, home health, long term acute care

By Condition: Neurological disorders, brain injury, amputations, spinal cord injury, wound management, and others.

By Condition: Child, adult, elderly

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Solder Fumes Extraction System Market 2023 to 2032

Healthcare Cleanroom Consumables Market 2023 to 2032

Hemostatic Agents Market 2023 to 2032

Post-Surgery Bras Market 2023 to 2032

Insulin Pump Market 2023 to 2032