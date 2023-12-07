Collective Metals Announces Listing on the OTCQB Under the Symbol CLLMF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTCQB: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the “Company” or “Collective”) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") will commence trading under the symbol "CLLMF" on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective December 7, 2023.



Collective Metals CEO, Christopher Huggins, comments: "I’m pleased that we are listing Collective on the OTCQB market, and that our shares are also DTC eligible. With both DTC eligibility and listing on the OTCQB, trading of Collective’s shares will be easier and made possible to a wider audience of institutional and retail investors in the United States.“

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process every six months. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The Shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Shares in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About Collective Metals:

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTCQB: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) is a resource exploration company specializing in precious metals exploration in North America. The Company’s flagship property is the Princeton Project, located in south-central British Columbia, Canada, approximately 10 km west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. The Princeton Project consists of 29 mineral tenures totaling approximately 28,560 ha (70,570 acres) in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt and is easily accessible by road, located immediately west of Highway 3.

The Company’s Landings Lake Lithium Project is located in northwestern Ontario where numerous lithium deposits have been delineated to host significant reserves of Li 2 O. The Landings Lake Lithium Project is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario and covers 3,146 hectares. The Whitemud Project, with several identified pegmatite outcrops, neighbours the Landings Lake Project and consists of 381 single cell mining claims totaling 7,775 hectares.

ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Christopher Huggins

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-968-4844

E: chris@collectivemetalsinc.com

