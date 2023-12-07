Women's Activewear Market Projected to Gain $145.6 Billion By 2032, Growing at a 21.6% CAGR: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 20.6 billion women's activewear market will reach USD 145.6 billion by 2032. Activewear is practical apparel worn by athletes participating in sports and fitness regimens. Because of its many benefits, including improved grip, wicking ability, and bi-stretchable properties, it aids in improving athletes' performance. Because younger female adults are becoming more health-conscious and interested in fitness and wellness activities like yoga, sports, and the gym, the market for women's activewear is expanding rapidly. In addition, as more women get interested in physical activity, women-only gyms are becoming more and more commonplace worldwide. Around the world, a growing number of fitness studios catering exclusively to women are opening, intending to provide efficient workouts and meal plans to women of different ages and fitness levels in one place. Women's participation in athleisure activities and gym visits has surged, propelling the market for women's activewear sales.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 20.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $ 145.6 billion CAGR 21.6% No. of Pages in Report 230+ Segments covered Fabric Type, Distribution Channel, Regions Drivers Multiple advantages Opportunities Rise in health consciousness Restraints High cost of designing

Key Insights on Women’s Activewear Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Activewear is becoming popular in countries like China and India, which have the greatest millennial population. The need for sustainable alternatives like cotton and the industry's overall growth may lead to widespread mobilisations with sustainability at the forefront. This might result in the emergence of new fashion gurus, influencers, independent direct-to-consumer brands, partnerships, and retail experiences in the athleisure scene. For example, in November 2022, the brand-new apparel company OG & Co. ventured into the athletic market by introducing an athleisure line for men and women that used sustainable materials like hemp, bamboo, and beech wood. Furthermore, the growing health consciousness among Indian consumers is driving the region's women's activewear market.



The spandex segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 4.53 billion. Profitable commercial prospects are expected to arise from the growing use of spandex in sportswear. Its remarkable fit, comfort, and stretchability are the main reasons for its explosive rise in the swimsuit and sportswear sectors.



The online segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 11.74 billion. Online shopping saves so much money and time that people spend an increasing amount of time and money doing it. The customer can purchase sportswear or any other item by reading the entire product description and looking through user reviews. Consequently, the internet sector will lead the market during the estimated time.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing influence of athleisure



The global increase in women's interest in sports drives the women's activewear market. Unlike in the past, women are becoming more interested in sports, and a high percentage participate in sports, the gym, leisure activities, etc. For example, the AusPlay Survey 2021–22 estimates that 3.7 million female adults in Australia participate in various sports at gyms and fitness centres. Sales of athletic footwear, apparel, protective gear, and accessories are being driven by female consumers following the athleisure trend and looking for a wider range of products.



Restraint: High cost of activewear



Price-conscious consumers are becoming less likely to purchase sportswear because of the inflated cost of the finished product, which is caused by fluctuating raw material costs and expensive design expenses.



Opportunity: Raising health awareness



Global demand for leisure activities like running and cycling is driven by increasing public awareness of health and fitness and a continual shift towards more active lives. Women's free time and sedentary habits are having an impact on their health, which is motivating them to lead more active lives. They are forcing them to spend time in yoga studios and gyms, encouraging women to wear and demand activewear. In addition, women around the globe are purchasing sportswear due to the combined effects of fast urbanisation and rising disposable income in industrialised nations.



Challenge: Counterfeit products



The availability of counterfeit products annoys customers and jeopardises their safety, negatively affecting market expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the women's activewear market are:



● Mizuno USA

● Decathlon

● Amante

● Under Armour, Inc

● VIE ACTIVE

● Adidas AG

● NIKE, Inc.

● Gap Inc

● The Columbia Sportswear Company

● PUMA SE

● Jockey



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Fabric Type:



● Nylon

● Neoprene

● Spandex

● Polyester

● Cotton

● Polypropylene

● Others



By Distribution Channel:



● Offline

● Online



About the report:



The global women's activewear market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



