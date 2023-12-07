Microbix & BioGX Collaborate on real-time PCR Assays & Controls

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces a collaboration with BioGX, Inc. (“BioGX”), a global provider of easy molecular diagnostic solutions. The companies are collaborating to make Microbix’s Quality Assessment Products (“QAPs™”) available to BioGX Xfree™ customers that perform tests on the portable BioGX pixl™ real-time PCR platform, and other systems such as the Applied Biosystems Quantstudio™ 5 and 7500 Fast Dx, the BD MAX™, and the Bio-Rad CFX96 Touch™ and CFX384 Touch™.



Microbix was chosen by BioGX to be the primary External Quality Controls provider for assays on their newly-launched pixl platform – a benchtop instrument with capabilities for syndromic testing. To date, BioGX recommends nine PROCEEDx™FLOQ® QAPs to be used in conjunction with assays that detect a wide variety of infectious organisms, including but not limited to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID), Influenza A&B (Flu), Group A Streptococcus (Strep), Herpes Simplex Virus 1&2 (Herpes), Varicella Zoster Virus (Chicken Pox), Treponema pallidum (Syphilis), and Mpox virus (Monkeypox).

Microbix QAPs are now referenced in BioGX Assay Product Inserts (available at https://www.biogx.com), with additional QAPs to be referenced as the collaboration expands. Microbix’s current QAPs catalogue is available on its website at https://microbix.com/request-catalogue/.

Xfree technology provides a complete lyophilized test in a single tube – using the trusted BioGX Sample-Ready™ format for extraction-free, direct sample addition in real-time PCR testing. This format eliminates pre-treatment and nucleic-acid extraction steps, enabling labs with a simple Sample-to-Answer workflow. The tests can be shipped anywhere in the world without refrigeration, as can the QAPs.

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales & Business Development at Microbix, commented, “It has been a pleasure to work with Robert and his team at BioGX to support their customer base with robust External Quality Controls. They selected our unique FLOQSwab® based QAPs because they replicate a patient specimen closely, are extremely convenient to ship, store, and use, and allow end-users to monitor their entire diagnostic workflow from sample collection to result.”

Robert Martinez, VP of Business Development & Scientific Affairs at BioGX, also commented, “We considered other external quality controls, but selected Microbix QAPs as the best solution to support assay optimization and to significantly simplify QC procedures with minimal to no pipetting steps. Microbix’s technical expertise, product design, performance, and superior customer service are impressive. We look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 100 skilled employees and annualized sales targeting C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of 10 international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

About BioGX, Inc.

BioGX is a leading global provider of lyophilized real-time PCR reagents for molecular diagnostics. BioGX, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and Dallas, TX, and its wholly owned subsidiary BioGX B.V., based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, (collectively “BioGX”), operates in a cGMP compliant environment certified to ISO 13485 medical device development and manufacturing standards. The proprietary Sample-Ready™ technology is at the core of all product offerings for Clinical, Food Safety, Pharma QC and Water Quality molecular testing. BioGX’s 60+ multiplex real-time PCR products are marketed and sold in several countries through its Global Distribution Network.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of BioGX and its Xfree™ Assays or pixl™ instrument, Microbix and its QAPs, their relevance, or others’ products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

