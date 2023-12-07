Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Report 2023-2030: Focus on U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia, Uruguay, Israel, and Colombia with United States Dominating

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marijuana Drying and Curing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia, Uruguay, Israel, Colombia), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global marijuana drying and curing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 248.7 million by 2030., registering a 9.3% CAGR during 2023-2030

Increasing number of countries legalizing cannabis cultivation and consumption, growing cultivation capacity, rising cannabis preference by patients suffering from cancer pain, arthritis, and epilepsy, as well as for other relevant medical conditions are some of the factors driving demand for marijuana drying and curing equipment.





Stringent quality standards for cultivation and curing of medical marijuana is anticipated to boost demand for high quality and potent marijuana produced through organic methods due to their usage in treatment of various medical conditions. These newly developed machines help avoid contamination, prevent moisture variations, preserve active ingredients, and maintain optimum external conditions, all of which were difficult to maintain by traditional methods. Thus, higher product quality obtained through these equipment is expected to drive the market.



The number of weed cultivators has increased at a rapid rate with a rise in the number of countries legalizing marijuana. Globally, North America was the largest contributor in terms of number of marijuana cultivators in 2017. This has had a positive impact on demand for marijuana drying and curing equipment, as consumer demand shifts to high quality and potent products.



U.S. dominated this market in 2017, with a 55.0% revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. This is attributed due to rapid legalization of cannabis in an increasing number of states in the country and growing consumption of medical cannabis for chronic pain, arthritis, cancer, and epilepsy. U.S. is anticipated to witness incremental opportunity of USD 17.6 million between 2018 and 2025, owing to potential legalization of cannabis in other states.

Germany is expected to witness the second-highest incremental opportunity of USD 11.7 million between 2020 and 2025 as the country is expected to start distributing licenses for weed cultivation in early 2019. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for marijuana drying and curing equipment over the forecast period.



Marijuana Drying And Curing Equipment Market Report Highlights

The U.S. dominated the marijuana drying and curing equipment market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.1% in 2022, owing to the social acceptance of marijuana, technological advancements and growing cultivation, and its role in relieving pain for patients.

Uruguay is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing number of licensed cultivators and the rising opportunities in terms of new job creations and tax revenues due legalization of cannabis.

The government has implemented regulations to support the legal cannabis industry, which is expected to attract both domestic and international investors and players in the market.

Competitive Landscape

CANN SYSTEMS

Darwin Chambers

Controlled Environments Limited

Auto Cure US

YOFUMO TECHNOLOGIES

Dhydra Technologies

EnWave

HARTER drying solutions

PROTEIN SOLUTIONS GROUP

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $126.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Marijuana drying and curing equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Marijuana drying and curing equipment Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Marijuana drying and curing equipment Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Regional Outlook

4.2. Marijuana Drying And Curing Equipment Market by Region: Key Takeaway

4.3. U.S.

4.4. Canada

4.5. Germany

4.6. Australia

4.7. Uruguay

4.8. Israel

4.9. Colombia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrfewh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment