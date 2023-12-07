Warehouse Management System Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 13.2%

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Warehouse Management System Market size was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Warehouse Management System Market Forecast, 2024-2030."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/warehouse-management-system-wms-market-101788





Notable Industry Development:

March 2023 - Stockone, an India-based warehouse management system provider, delivered a SaaS-based system to help users to manage warehouse operations seamlessly.





Key Takeaways

Warehouse Management System Market size in North America was USD 1.03 billion in 2022

Significant Changes in Demand Cycle Across Industries Amid Pandemic Boosted Market Growth

Supply Chain Module Segment Share to Dominate Owing to Growing Demand for Inventory Capabilities

Growing Focus on Efficient Business Process to Lead to Manufacturing Segment’s Dominance





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Warehouse Management System Market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Infor Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Korber AG (Germany), Fishbowl Inventory (U.S.), Tecsys Inc. (Canada), 3PL Central LLC (U.S.), Unicommerce eSolutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.30 billion Base Year 2022 Warehouse Management System Market Size in 2022 USD 2.75 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Type, End-Use and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/warehouse-management-system-wms-market-101788





Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid Surge in e-Commerce to Propel Industry Expansion

The warehouse management system market growth is being propelled by the escalating product demand from e-commerce enterprises. This comes as e-commerce businesses require constant equipment and inventory tracking for substantial cargo movement and demand maintenance.

However, high costs are associated with the installation of warehouse management systems. These could hamper industry expansion to a considerable extent.





Segmentation

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Type

Standalone

Enterprise Resource Planning Module

Supply Chain Module

By Industry

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Others (IT & Telecom and Furniture)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge Prominent Owing to Surging Warehouse Tool Demand

The North America warehouse management system market share is slated to register considerable expansion over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the growing demand for warehouse tools in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to depict substantial growth over the projected period. The rise is propelled by the increasing focus of manufacturers on the introduction of advanced systems.





Quick Buy - Warehouse Management System Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101788





Competitive Landscape:

Pivotal Companies Ink Collaborations to Enhance Product Reach

Leading market participants are focused on adopting a range of strategic initiatives to strengthen their industry positions. These comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and the rollout of new products. Other steps include partnerships, collaborations, and the development of advanced solutions.





FAQs

How big is the Warehouse Management System Market?

The Warehouse Management System Market size was USD 2.75 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 7.30 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Warehouse Management System Market growing?

The Warehouse Management System Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Supply Chain Management Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment