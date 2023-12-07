Boskalis launches tenth issue Creating New HORIZONS magazine

Papendrecht, 07 December 2023



Boskalis today launches the tenth issue of its Creating New HORIZONS magazine, available at www.boskalis.com/magazine. The magazine features articles and videos on groundbreaking projects and activities through which Boskalis fulfils its purpose: creating and protecting prosperity and advancing the energy transition.



The new issue highlights the salvage of the FSO Safer in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, in which colleagues from SMIT Salvage successfully transferred 180 million liters of oil to a replacement tanker under very challenging conditions. A stunning new video on this salvage operation accompanies this article. Also in the spotlight are our versatile crane vessels Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2, which completed major installation campaigns for the offshore wind farms Changfang & Xidao in Taiwan and Southfork Wind in the United States, respectively.

There are also inspiring articles on the survey activities of Boskalis subsidiary Gardline, the various pilots with electric equipment as part of our efforts to reduce emissions, the construction of the Pulau Tekong polder in Singapore and on the activities within Boskalis' Artificial Reefs Program. Furthermore, Boskalis' coastal defense activities in the Netherlands are explained.

