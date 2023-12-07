Self-Checkout System Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR of 16.2%

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Self-Checkout System Market size was valued at USD 4.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.98 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Self-Checkout System Market Forecast, 2024–2030.

Customers can complete their payment transactions at retailers without staff assistance using a self-checkout system. They offer fast payments, reduced waiting time, flexibility, reliability, usability, and scalability. To monitor effective performance, businesses are using self-checkout systems in work environments.





Key Industry Development:

BP, an oil and gas company, implemented Mashgin's Artificial Intelligence (AI) self-checkout system at four locations. Mashgin is a software company that manufactures AI checkout systems. This collaboration enabled customers to have a seamless and innovative shopping experience.





Key Takeaways

Rising Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based SCO Systems to Propel Market Growth

Increased Penetration of Automation across Retail and Hospitality Industries to Drive the Market

Fixed Segment Has Largest Share Owing to Rising Demand Among Convenience Stores

Increasing Demand for Automation by Retailers Propelled Self-scanning Solutions Globally





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global self-checkout system market are Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (U.S.), NCR Corporation (U.S.), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (U.S.), Qingdao Histone Intelligent Commercial System Co. Ltd. (Shiji Group) (China), Qingdao CCL Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Qingdao Wintec System Co., Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Erply (U.S.), ITAB Group (Sweden), Pan-Oston (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 16.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 13.98 Billion Base Year 2022 Self-Checkout System Market Size in 2022 USD 4.23 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Type, Component, Sales Channel, End-users and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Adoption of SCO Systems Globally to Spur Growth

The introduction of cashless payments at retail stores has increased the demand to install SCO systems. These systems can perform payment transactions without any assistance from staff. Lower waiting time, new shopping experience for customers are perks offered by the self-checkout system. Globally, there has been an increase in electronic payments due to the growing use of smartphones. These factors are expected to increase the self-checkout system market share.

On the contrary, cyber threats, data breaches, phishing attacks, and other similar threats may cause concern and limit the self-checkout system market growth.





Segmentation:

By Type

Fixed

Mobile-based

By Component

Solution

Services

By Sales Channel

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

By End-user

Retail

Hospitality

Others (Mass Merchandisers)





Regional Insights

Acceptance of Automation in Payment Systems Drives Market in North America

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the projected period. Growing adoption of digital payments by restaurants, retailers, and other end users drives the region’s growth. The Europe market is driven by the rising number of mobile-based self-scanning systems.





Competitive Landscape

Big Firms Concentrate on Introducing New Products to Sustain Position

Key players in the market, such as Qingdao CCL Technology Co., Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Hisense Systems Europe, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, and NCR Corporation, focus on introducing new products, acquisitions, and mergers to expand their operations.





FAQs

How big is the self-checkout system market?

The self-checkout system market size was USD 4.23 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 13.98 billion by 2030.

How fast is the self-checkout system market growing?

The self-checkout system market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





