LifeMD Executives to Participate in RWJBarnabas Health’s Telehealth Symposium

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ™ (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today announced its participation in the RWJBarnabas Health Telehealth Symposium on Thursday, December 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST. The Symposium, which LifeMD is also sponsoring, will feature experts from RWJBarnabas Health and LifeMD discussing the increasingly important and complex role of telehealth in delivering quality and timely patient care.

Anthony Puopolo, MD, President of LifeMD Affiliated P.C.s, will be serving on a panel addressing the significant value of telehealth expanding and enhancing access to quality healthcare. Eric Yecies, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel of LifeMD, will also be serving as a panelist, addressing a variety of policy and regulatory considerations related to virtual care. RWJBarnabas Health is the largest and most comprehensive health care system in the state of New Jersey.

“At LifeMD, our entire organization is committed to using telehealth to help Americans get the quality healthcare they need, affordably and conveniently. We are proud to partner and support an organization of the quality and caliber of RWJBarnabas Health as it works to educate its providers on the importance of telemedicine,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO, LifeMD.

The sessions include:

Expanding Access to Care: Telehealth (10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. EST)

Panelists:

Neil Palmisiano, MD, Medical Oncology, RWJBarnabas Health

Frank A. Sonnenberg, MD, Internal Medicine, RWJBarnabas Health

Anthony Puopolo, MD, President, LifeMD Affiliated P.C.s

Moderator: Andy Anderson, MD, Chief Medical and Quality Officer, RWJBarnabas Health

Policies, Procedures, Regulations: Telehealth (11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. EST)

Panelists:

Frank A. Sonnenberg, MD, Internal Medicine, RWJBarnabas Health

Eric Yecies, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, LifeMD

Moderator: Brian Dobosh, Vice President Digital Health | IT&S, RWJBarnabas Health

