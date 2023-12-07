CalEthos Completes the First Phase of Development on a planned 300MW Clean Energy Powered Data Center Campus in Southern California

TUSTIN, CA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalEthos, Inc. (“CalEthos” or the “Company”) today announced the following business update:



As previously reported, CalEthos is preparing to build a clean energy powered, 300-megawatt (MW) wholesale co-location data center campus encompassing approximately 1,000,000 sf. on an 80-acre site surrounded by geothermal power plants in Lithium Valley, located in Imperial County, California.

To implement its plans, CalEthos has retained, acquired or developed the principal components required to develop its data center campus – people, land, clean energy and network connectivity. CalEthos plans to utilize these resources to build a large-scale data center campus to serve the growing AI, Cloud and HPC computing needs of the ever-expanding digital world.

Over the last year, CalEthos has:

Assembled a team of data center industry veterans with decades of experience in data center development, construction, retrofitting, supply chain and operations at Microsoft, Google, Meta, NTT, CenturyLink and Global Switch.

Contracted to purchase 80 acres of industrial-zoned land approved for data center use that is adjacent to numerous geothermal power plants.

Hired HDR Engineering, Inc. (HDR), a leading data center industry architectural and design firm, to complete a feasibility study and develop a shovel-ready data center site development plan.

Hired ZGlobal, an energy consulting firm that designs and operates transmission, distribution, substation, and generating infrastructure, to engineer an efficient, cost-effective grid connectivity plan to enable the delivery of clean geothermal and solar energy to the site.

Hired American Dark Fiber, a fiber network architect and builder, to complete engineering and permit preparation of multiple diverse paths for accessing several close-by long-haul and dark-fiber communication networks.



As of December 1, 2023, Phase I of its data center development plan is complete, and CalEthos is now moving forward with Phase II of its plan, which will include contracting for infrastructure and building designs, preconstruction, and customer pre-qualification activities.

A Project Brochure and Executive Summary from an extensive HDR site assessment, feasibility study and shovel-ready development plan are available to qualified parties upon request.

For more information, contact:

Joel Stone – President and Chief Operating Officer

Email: jstone@calethos.com

