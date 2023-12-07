IN8bio Appoints Dr. Corinne Epperly to Board of Directors

Internationally recognized immuno-oncology and cell therapy executive with 20 years of experience in innovative immunotherapies for solid and hematological cancers





NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Corinne Epperly, MD, MPH, to its Board of Directors.

“Dr. Epperly brings an incredible range of experience from strategic operations and corporate development to clinical and commercial readiness at leading organizations such as CARGO Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Iovance Biotherapeutics and Goldman Sachs. Her prior roles focused on advancing immuno-oncology and cellular therapies from strategic, clinical, and commercial perspectives, all of which is directly relevant to our business,” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. “We welcome her to our team and look forward to her insights as we continue to move toward our mission of achieving Cancer Zero.”

Dr. Epperly will serve on IN8bio’s Compensation Committee as well as its Science & Technology Committee. She will work closely with the management team to provide guidance on strategic, operational, scientific, and clinical matters related to the Company’s pipeline of gamma-delta T cell therapies. With over two decades of experience in oncology as a physician and a scientist, Dr. Epperly uniquely combines her medical expertise with business and financial acumen. She has spent 15 years in leadership roles with a successful track record in oncology drug development and launches.

Before joining IN8bio, Dr. Epperly most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of CARGO Therapeutics, where she was a key player in CARGO’s formation and the advancement of its next-generation CAR-T cell therapies for cancer patients. Her prior roles include Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations of Iovance Biotherapeutics and leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she played a pivotal role in the launch of OPDIVO® across multiple indications.

“I am thrilled to be joining IN8bio’s Board of Directors and contributing to our shared commitment to advance innovative therapies that can positively impact the lives of cancer patients,” said Corinne Epperly, MD, MPH. “With the Company’s recent scientific and clinical updates, it’s an exciting time to advance these novel therapies for cancer patients. I am honored to lend my knowledge and experience to help the team realize the far-reaching potential of IN8bio’s innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies.”

Dr. Epperly also serves on the board of Sastra Cell Therapy, a Samsara BioCapital and The Column Group funded cell therapy startup. Previously she served on the board of AVEO Oncology until its acquisition by LG Chem in early 2023. Dr. Epperly holds a Distinguished Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry and Biology from the University of Virginia. She earned her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and her Masters of Public Health from the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio has initiated a Phase 2 trial of INB-400 in GBM at multiple centers across the United States and has two ongoing Phase 1 trials in solid and hematological tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of Dr. Epperly’s prior experience to help the advancement of IN8bio’s business; Dr. Epperly’s ability to provide guidance on strategic, operational, scientific, and clinical matters related to the company’s pipeline of gamma-delta T cell therapies; IN8bio’s ability to advance novel therapies for cancer patients; and the development and continued progress and success of IN8bio’s preclinical and clinical trials and programs and product candidates. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other factors are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 9, 2023, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

