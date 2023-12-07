Enphase Energy and AC Solar Warehouse Expand Distribution Partnership in Australia

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that AC Solar Warehouse, Australia’s largest specialist wholesaler of AC solar products, is expanding the distribution of Enphase® Energy Systems™ powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ® Batteries in Australia. AC Solar Warehouse has offered Enphase products for more than a decade, and recently sold its one millionth microinverter.



Earlier this year, Enphase launched its new home energy system in Australia with IQ Battery 5P and IQ8™ Microinverters, which deliver a single platform that combines solar, storage, and monitoring. Distributors and installers have since leveraged the benefits of high performance and the safety of Enphase’s all-AC architecture to increase deployments of Enphase products throughout the region.

“We are thrilled to have achieved the significant milestone of selling one million Enphase microinverters since our company was founded in 2011,” said Grant Behrendorff, managing director and co-founder of AC Solar Warehouse. “Our vision is to bring the safety and performance benefits of AC solar technology to installers throughout Australia and the Pacific region. Our entire team is very proud that our long-term partnership with Enphase Energy has enabled us to achieve that goal, and we believe firmly that we are only at the beginning of the clean energy transition. We look forward to selling another one million Enphase products!”

AC Solar Warehouse offers the full suite of Enphase Energy products available in Australia. The new IQ8 Microinverters manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes and are designed to support the latest higher powered solar modules to maximize energy production. The two new microinverters – IQ8AC™ and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 366 W and 384 W, respectively, and can pair with a full range of solar modules up to 505 W DC.

For homeowners who want battery backup, there are no sizing restrictions when pairing an IQ Battery 5P with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. All IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries come with a 15-year limited warranty, the longest standard residential warranty in the Australian market.

“We are thrilled to see AC Solar Warehouse reach the one million microinverters sold milestone,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “This team is truly world-class, offering its customers a unique hands-on experience with deep technical knowledge of all its products and services. Australia is one of the world’s leading solar markets and we’re proud to be working with the very best partners to deliver high-quality, safe, and reliable products to solar installers and their customers across the region.”

For more information about Enphase in Australia, please visit the Enphase website .

