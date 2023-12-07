FTC Solar Appoints Anthony Carroll as Chairman of Newly Formed Customer Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today that it has formed a Customer Advisory Board to support growth and a world-class customer experience, and has named renewables expert Anthony Carroll as its inaugural Chairman.

The advisory board will serve as a valuable resource to support company growth from pipeline development through purchase order. Consistent feedback will also ensure the company provides increasingly valuable solutions for customers with a product strategy and roadmap that best aligns with evolving needs in the marketplace. The formation of the FTC Solar advisory board is a testament to the company’s long-term commitment to a customer-first strategy, which has contributed to innovative products and services like Voyager and Pioneer trackers and “Golden Row” training.

“Our goal is to accelerate our growth and pipeline conversion as we deliver increasingly valuable products and solutions for our customers that address their biggest challenges,” said Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Board of FTC Solar. “Our record of building products and services that exceed customer needs is only possible because we work with customers and prospects to understand their day-to-day issues and opportunities. The Customer Advisory Board will help us identify and convert new business opportunities as we create new and bigger advantages for everyone in a continuously evolving marketplace. We’re very pleased to have Anthony Carroll leading this new Board. Anthony is a well-regarded leader in the renewables space and brings knowledge and experience which will provide an immediate impact to the company and our customers.”

Anthony Carroll commented, “I am excited to lead this new initiative for FTC Solar. In my mind, FTC represents customer focus and quality both in product and service, with features that are key for the profitability and sustainability of the renewables industry. Their reduced installation time and lower cost to operate offer customers a great competitive product with superior performance, and I look forward to working with the FTC Solar team and its customers to drive incremental mutual value and growth.”

Anthony Carroll is the President of Powin, a global leader in energy storage systems. Before joining Powin in 2022, he served as Managing Director at GaE NA Siemens Gamesa, leading the PV and Energy Storage business in North America. Earlier in his career, he served as VP Americas & Australia – GM Solar & Energy Storage for Schneider Electric and CEO of Power Electronics S.L. He holds an MBA from Universidad Rey Juan Carlos in Madrid and a Licentiate degree from the University of Valencia.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com