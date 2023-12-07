Celebrate This Holiday Season With Delicious and Healthy Baking Recipes

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods , the world’s leading hemp foods brand and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), invites you to indulge in the joy of healthy baking. Our portfolio of hemp foods adds a nutritional and delicious boost to your festive treats.

Featured Healthy Baking Recipes with Manitoba Harvest (Click the links below for the full recipes).



Key Ingredients: Spelt Flour, Manitoba Harvest Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC™) Hemp Hearts, Baking Powder, Spices: ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg.





These rich, vegan brownies are a chocolate lover's dream. Infused with the goodness of hemp, they offer a healthier twist on a classic favorite.

Key Ingredients: Flaxseed meal, Manitoba Harvest Ground Hemp, Manitoba Harvest ROC™ Hemp Hearts, non-dairy chocolate chips.





These no-bake bites are a fusion of peppermint and mocha, enriched with Hemp Hearts for added nutrition and flavor.

Key Ingredients: Manitoba Harvest ROC™ Hemp Hearts, Medjool Dates, Cocoa Powder, Espresso Powder, Dark Chocolate Chips.

Manitoba Harvest Ingredient Spotlight:

Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC™) Hemp Hearts : Ready to eat right out of the bag, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts offer nutrition seekers a simple and delicious ingredient that adds plant protein and nutrients to any recipe or meal. Regenerative farming prioritizes the health of consumers and the environment, requiring that we leave the soil better than we found it. Better for you. Better for the earth. Better for the farmers.

Ground Hemp : Boost your baking with the power of hemp! Ground Hemp delivers 5g of plant protein, 6g of fiber, and 1g of Omega 3 & 6 per 15g serving. The perfect ingredient for baked goods, oatmeal and smoothies.

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and one of the first Canadian food companies to attain a Carbon zero Certification .

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality, sustainability, and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and where to shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com and follow @manitobaharvest on social to keep up with the latest launches.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc . and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

