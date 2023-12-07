Stryker announces intention to nominate a new director, Rachel Ruggeri

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that its Board of Directors intends to nominate Rachel Ruggeri for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at Stryker’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is expected to be held on May 9, 2024.

Ms. Rachel Ruggeri has over 25 years of global finance leadership experience and serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Starbucks, where she is responsible for the global finance function for the Company, including developing and executing financial strategies. Prior to becoming Starbucks’ chief financial officer, Ms. Ruggeri served as the senior vice president of Global Retail, with responsibility for the retail portfolio including company-operated and licensed/franchised stores across the globe. Ms. Ruggeri also held a variety of finance leadership positions within Starbucks’ North America and US businesses and led its Corporate Finance and Planning function.

Ms. Ruggeri began her career in 1992 as a college instructor and then held finance roles of increasing responsibilities for companies in a variety of sectors prior to joining Starbucks in 2001. She holds a BA from the University of Puget Sound and an MBA from Washington State University.

“We are very pleased about the potential to add Rachel to our Board,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Rachel will bring strong leadership experience and valuable insights from a highly respected global consumer company.”

