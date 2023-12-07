Investing in Electronic Warfare: Key Players and Growth Opportunities in North America

Chicago, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electronic warfare market size is projected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The development of multilayered defensive systems as a consequence of significant technological breakthroughs and the integration of electronics into military hardware is anticipated to drive the market for electronic warfare during the forecast period. In addition to these elements, the market for electronic warfare is presented with prospects by the rise in UAV system usage, the demand for ground surveillance, and communication jamming.

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 18.5 Billion in 2022 Projected Market Size USD 23.2 Bilion in 2027 Growth Rate 4.7% Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered By Capability, By Platform, By Product, By End use Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and LatinAmerica

Advancements in integrated electronic warfare technologies to drive the market growth

Technological advancements in military equipment have improved integrated electronic warfare systems. Integrated electronic warfare systems provide advantages such as remote operations, real-time tasking, and reprogramming for defense against new and emerging threats. These systems also enable communication with other EW systems, resulting in better-coordinated operations. Furthermore, sensors and avionics can be integrated with electronic warfare systems without undergoing technical changes. This reduces the system integration cost and ensures rapid deployment on various platforms. Hostile electronic warfare tactics are used to degrade the effectiveness of conventional equipment, such as military radars, allowing aircraft, personnel, vehicles, and drones to remain undetected. Electronic warfare suite, noise jamming, false target generation, chaff, and decoys are some methods used in electronic warfare.

Every military aircraft needs to be equipped with sophisticated electronic warfare integrated suites such as anti-jamming devices since electronic jammers can cause the radar or electrical equipment of aircraft to malfunction. Hence, military aircraft use electronic countermeasure techniques for protection from electronic attacks. Since traditional countermeasure techniques are ineffective and obsolete against such threats, militaries are upgrading their aircraft with technologically advanced countermeasure techniques such as anti-jammers, radar warning receivers (RWRs), laser warning receivers (LWRs), countermeasure dispenser systems (CMDS), and interference mitigation systems.

Electronic warfare self-protection (EWSP) is a suite of countermeasure systems installed in combat aircraft to protect the host from weapons fire and IR targeting. It is also connected to directional infrared countermeasures such as DIRCM, flare systems, and other infrared countermeasures for protection against infrared missiles; DRFM decoy systems for protection against radar-targeted anti-aircraft weapons, and chaff for protection against radar-guided missiles. Such benefits associated with the incorporation of integrated electronic warfare systems in the defense and military aviation sector are contributing to the growth of the electronic warfare market.

According to capabilities, the electronic warfare market's support category is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during 2022-2027.

The electronic warfare market has been segmented into support, attack, and protection. Support, also known as electronic support measure (ESM), is an integral part of electronic warfare. It helps gather intelligence via a range of electromagnetic surveillance and collection devices required for decision-making. Support capability provides situational awareness insights that can range from the detection of foreign signals to the identification of adversarial or friendly forces to locations and the characterization of tactical threats during missions. It includes detection, interception, identification, location, and threat recognition operations.

Increased focus on upgrading defense capabilties worldwide is driving the demand for technologically advanced electronic warfare equipment.

Electronic warfare market is subsegmented into equipment and operational support, based on product. The equipment segment includes systems and equipment used for electronic warfare support, attack, and protection. They help detect weapons fired toward an aircraft, such as surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), shoulder-fired missiles, and anti-aircraft artillery (AAA). Identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, radar warning receivers (RWRs), laser warning systems (LWS), and missile warning systems (MWS) are examples of electronic support equipment that are deployed either automatically or manually to counter threats. Mechanical jamming or countermeasure dispensing systems deploy decoys such as flares or chaffs that confuse incoming radar or IR-guided missiles. Electronic jamming or electronic countermeasures use RF and IR jammers to jam the targeting systems of enemy aircraft or missiles.

Between 2022 and 2027, the electronic warfare market is expected to be dominated by the North American market.

The US and Canada are key countries for market analysis in the North American region. This region is expected to lead the market from 2022 to 2027, owing to increased investments in electronic warfare technologies. Moreover, the defense forces in the US are involved in the development of technologically advanced EW systems. These systems are primarily produced by Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), in the US. According to the US's new defense policy, more money will be spent on electronic warfare so that the US Army may incorporate cutting-edge capabilities into its current defense systems to fend off oncoming threats.

The electronic warfare market is dominated by a few globally established players such as BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and Saab AB (Sweden).