Kaival Brands Appoints James W. Dobbins as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), today announced that it has appointed James W. Dobbins as General Counsel effective December 5, 2023.



Barry Hopkins, Executive Chairman of Kaival Brands, said, “James Dobbins has extensive experience advising companies on a breadth of legal matters, and importantly, he also has a deep, relevant understanding of industry business operations, including corporate governance, M&A, international sourcing, and compliance matters. Along with an anticipated reduction in legal expenses, we are thrilled to welcome James to guide and assist our executive leadership team as the Company seeks to execute upon a more aggressive growth strategy near term.”

Mr. Dobbins joins the Company with more than three decades of legal experience. Most notably, he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) He has expertise in corporate legal, public affairs and human resources matters including litigation, intellectual property, SEC reporting, M&A and structured finance, anti-counterfeiting, manufacturing, employment and regulatory affairs and compliance, marketing and sales, contracts, international sourcing (including China), governance, government relations, and FDA matters.

Prior to Turning Point Brands, he spent several years in private practice. Mr. Dobbins began his legal career with the law firm of Webster and Sheffield in New York. Prior to joining Kaival, he provided client counseling for litigation and other matters in various industries and served on the Board of Directors of both for-profit and non-profit organizations.

Mr. Dobbins earned a B.A. in Political Science and Mathematics from Drew University and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Fordham University.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable adult-focused products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as “e-cigarettes”. Our business plan is to seek to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products (including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (known as CBD) products). Kaival Brands and Philip Morris Products S.A. (via sublicense from Kaival Brands) are the exclusive global distributors of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at https://ir.kaivalbrands.com/overview/default.aspx.

ABOUT KAIVAL LABS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Labs is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaival Brands focused on developing new branded and white-label products and services in the vaporizer and inhalation technology sectors. Kaival Labs’ current patent portfolio consists of 12 existing and 46 pending with novel technologies across extrusion dose control, product preservation, tracking and tracing usage, multiple modalities and child safety. The patents and patent applications cover territories including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, the European Patent Organisation, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea. The portfolio also includes a fully-functional proprietary mobile device software application that is used in conjunction with certain patents in the portfolio.

Learn more about Kaival Labs at https://kaivallabs.com.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible, adult-focused marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI ® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor’s premier device, the BIDI ® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI ® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, the Company’s Chief Science and Regulatory Officer and director, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor is considered a related party of the Company.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

Contact:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com