Presence of Top Manufacturers and Expanding Facilities to Steer North America Returnable Transport Packaging Revenue to US$ 42.11 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report, North America's returnable transport packaging (RTP) Industry revenue is projected to expand from US$ 28.53 billion in 2023 to US$ 42.11 billion by 2033. Over the assessment period, returnable transport packaging sales in North America are set to soar at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The RTP business in North America is set to experience significant growth. This is due to the robust expansion of the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors and the strong presence of key manufacturers such as Grief Inc., Berry Global, and SCHÜTZ Container Systems, Inc.

The growing demand for sustainable packaging is anticipated to bolster sales of returnable transport packaging solutions. This is because such packaging solutions can be used multiple times.

The competitive environment in North America has spurred an increase in the production of several types of RTPs. Key manufacturers are actively expanding their production capacities to meet the rising demand for sustainable and efficient packaging solutions. This expansion includes the establishment of new production facilities and the expansion of existing ones.

For instance, in January 2023, SCHÜTZ announced the inauguration of a new production line in Houston for the production of open-head steel drums. Similarly, in April 2023, Kamps Inc. announced the opening of a new pallet facility in San Antonio to expand its pallet manufacturing capabilities.

Manufacturers such as Schaefer Plastics and Mauser Packaging are not only scaling up their production but also focusing on enhancing product features in tandem with ongoing requirements. They are investing in research and development to introduce advanced and environmentally friendly RTP solutions in North America.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

North America’s RTP business revenue is expected to total US$ 42.11 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Sales of RTP solutions in North America are predicted to rise at a 4.0% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Based on product type, the pallet segment is expected to thrive at a 4.2% CAGR .

. By end-use, the food & beverages category is anticipated to expand at a 3.2% CAGR .

. Demand for returnable transport packaging in Canada is expected to increase at a 6.0% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United States is set to experience a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2033.

“Returnable transport packaging solutions encompass the use of durable and reusable packaging solutions such as containers, pallet boxes, plastic pallets, and drums. Growing adoption of these sustainable packaging solutions is expected to boost sales across North America through 2033,” says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

RTP Manufacturers Focus on Offering Customized Solutions to Gain Profits

The landscape of the e-commerce sector is swiftly transforming across North America due to the increasing accessibility of the internet and mobile phones. Conventional retail enterprises are transitioning to online sales, thereby extending their consumer outreach and simultaneously ensuring their competitive edge.

E-commerce sales are growing rapidly every year across the region. For instance, as per the United States Department of Commerce, e-commerce sales in the second quarter of 2023 increased by around 7% compared to the first quarter. The data from the International Trade Administration revealed that the total number of online shoppers in Canada is poised to rise by 3% from 2022 and is expected to reach around 78% in 2025.

The thriving landscape of e-commerce in North America is significantly driving the growth of the returnable transport packaging business. It presents a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers to further expand their reach and customer base.

The scalability and adaptability of RTP are critical attributes for e-commerce since companies experience varying order volumes and product sizes. RTP manufacturers can provide customized products to accommodate such orders.

Competitive Landscape

Grief, Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Brambles Limited

SCHUTZ GmbH & Co. DS Smith plc

Scholler Allibert

THIELMAANN

Synder Industries LLC

M &M Industries, Inc

GELG USA

Time Technoplast Ltd

Skolnik Industries, Inc

ILC Dover

LP

PolyPail Inc

Specialty Crate Factory

others

are prominent manufacturers of returnable transport packaging solutions in North America. The Tier 1 players hold a 20% to 30% share in the North America returnable transport packaging business.

Leading RTP companies are implementing different strategies to boost their revenue and expand their customer base. These include new product launches, acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations.

For instance,

In December 2022, Greif Inc. acquired Lee Containers Corporation Inc.



Key Segmentations:

By Product Type:

Drums Plastic Drums Metal Drums

Rigid IBCs New IBCs Reconditioned IBCs Rebottled IBCs Washed IBCs

Crates Plastic Crates Foldable Stackable Nestable Wooden Crates Metal Crates

Pails Plastic Pails Metal Pails

Jerry Cans Plastic Jerry Cans Metal Jerry Cans

Pallet Boxes Wooden Pallet Box Plastic Pallet Box Metal Pallet Box

Pallet Wooden Pallet Plastic Pallet Metal Pallet

Dunnage Bags Poly-woven DAB Kraft Paper DAB Vinyl DAB

Dollies Metal Dollies Composite Dollies



By Capacity:

Drums PE Drums Below 55 gallons (210 liters) Above 55 gallons Steel Drums Below 55 gallons (210 liters) Above 55 gallons

Rigid IBCs Standard 1,040 liters (275 US gal) 1,250 liters Customized Capabilities

Crates 18" x 18" x 12" 24" x 24" x 18" 36" x 36" x 24"

Pails Up to 10 Liters 10-30 Liters Above 30 Liters

Jerry Cans Up to 10 Liters 10 to 30 Liters Above 30 Liters

Pallet Boxes Up to 100 Kgs Above 100 Kgs

Pallet 48" X 40" 42” X 42” 48” X 48”

Crates 48" X 40" 42” X 42” 48” X 48”

Dollies Small Sized Dollies Medium-sized Dollies Large-sized Dollies

Dunnage Bags 2 ply 4 ply 6 ply 8 ply



By End-use:

Petrochemicals & Lubricants

Industrial Chemicals

Paints, Inks & Dyes

Agricultural Chemicals

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Country:

United States

Canada

