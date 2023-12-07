Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Industry Share Will Reach USD 88.35 Billion By 2032, at 41.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); By Technology; By Application; By End Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" in its research database.

According to the recent analysis by Polaris Market Research, artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market size and share was valued at USD 2.76 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 88.35 Billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 41.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is the Role of AI in the Manufacturing Industry? How Big is Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Industry Share?

Overview

A huge amount of data is produced by the industrial sector from a variety of sources, including sensors and Internet of Things devices. The availability of this data has produced a favorable atmosphere for the adoption of AI. These data can be processed by AI systems, which can also spot trends and assist producers in making data-driven choices. This can help with cost-cutting, quality control, and process optimization.

The development of machine learning algorithms and data analytics is closely linked to the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market. Due to the maturity of these technologies, producers can now instantly glean insightful information from massive volumes of data. In addition, a number of startups are joining the market to provide improved solutions in response to the expanding demands of customers.

Request Sample Copy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The manufacturing sector's increased automation and growing need for big data integration are driving the artificial intelligence market's expansion.

The rising need for improving manufacturing efficiency is propelling market growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market segmentation is mainly based on technology, offering, end-use, application, region, and industry.

Asia Pacific region experiences the highest growth during the forecast period.

Who are the Major Players Operating in AI in the Manufacturing Industry?

ABB Ltd

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Cognex Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

General Electric Company (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/3004/2

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has a lot to offer manufacturing operations, from production to supply chain management. This may result in lower expenses, more effective resource management, and increased operational efficiency, which boosts artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market demand.

Moreover, AI also enables bulk customization, which enables producers to satisfy specific client requirements while keeping costs down. AI can also assist producers in the processing of vast volumes of data for trend analysis, process optimization, and decision-making.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

Manufacturers may reduce errors and guarantee consistency by putting AI-driven systems for real-time quality monitoring and control into place. This will eventually raise the bar for product quality as a whole. Furthermore, AI-powered predictive maintenance can identify problems with machines before they result in breakdowns, cutting down on maintenance costs and downtime.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 88.35 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 3.90 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 41.4% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Offering, By Technology, By Application, By End Use Industry, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Overview of the Top Segments

Software Sector Accounts for a Significant Share

Software solutions can be applied to a broad range of production processes due to their high versatility and adaptability. Software is the best option for a sector with a wide range of needs due to its inherent flexibility. It can be created, tested, and put into use very quickly. This flexibility is critical in the manufacturing sector, where it's imperative to react quickly to changes in artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market and advances in technology. Software can be easily incorporated into current industrial equipment and processes.

Machine Learning Sector Accounts for a Significant Share

AI in manufacturing is driven by machine learning, which is a key and revolutionary component that promotes innovation and operational effectiveness. This technology is useful in manufacturing because it uses sophisticated algorithms to assess data, draw conclusions, and adjust. Visual product inspection relies heavily on machine learning, which makes automated flaw detection possible and ensures that high-quality products are produced.

Moreover, components are inspected using cameras and sensors, and even the smallest anomalies are detected using machine learning algorithms. Supply chain management is enhanced by machine learning through demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and timely component delivery.

Automotive Sector Holds the Significant Revenue Share

The automotive sector accounts for a significant artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market share in 2022. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has become indispensable in today's automobile production processes, helping to increase productivity and improve quality. Diverse jobs, including as welding, painting, and assembly, are given to AI-powered robotic systems and autonomous machinery to ensure accurate and reliable performance.

Furthermore, AI-powered computer vision systems inspect cars for flaws, ensuring high-quality car manufacture while reducing mistakes. Artificial intelligence (AI) systems examine equipment data to predict maintenance needs, which lowers downtime and increases production uptime.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research needs. Ask our sales team for report customization.)





Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: Artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market in Asia Pacific is expanding and changing at a very impressive rate right now. This industry is undergoing a dramatic transition as AI technologies are quickly being adopted and integrated into Asian industrial sectors. AI is bringing about a technological revolution that is bringing in a new era marked by creative breakthroughs and increased operational efficiency. In the Asian manufacturing sector, this disruptive technology is promoting innovation, improving efficiency, and streamlining operations in a variety of manufacturing domains.

North America: Predictive maintenance and intelligent automation are made possible by the integration of AI into precision manufacturing in the United States. In addition to making the country more competitive in the global manufacturing arena, this technology is propelling important developments in the sector. The region's AI in manufacturing market is distinguished by a vibrant ecosystem made up of startups, research projects, and tactical alliances between major players in the sector.

Browse the Detail Report “Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); By Technology; By Application; By End Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market



For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Current Progresses

IBASE debuted the EC3500 edge AI computing system in June 2023, with the goal of using AI in manufacturing and other industries. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB or 64 GB powers the system. It comes with a 64-bit NVIDIA Arm Cortex A78AE v8.2 processor (with eight or twelve cores) and multiple expansion options.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

How big is artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market size during the forecast period?

What is the study period of the market?

Which region is experiencing a significant share of the market?

What is the expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

Which aspects are propelling artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market demand?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market report based on offering, technology, application, end use industry, and region:

By Offering Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology Outlook

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

By Application Outlook

Production Planning

Process Control

Quality Control

Logistics and Inventory Management

Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

Others

By End Use Industry Outlook

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Energy and Power

Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Fitness Equipment Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fitness-equipment-market

Carry Deck Crane Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/carry-deck-crane-market

AI in Pathology Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ai-in-pathology-market

Conveying Equipment Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/conveying-equipment-market

G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/g-protein-coupled-receptors-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter