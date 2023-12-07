Global Media Leader Marty Pompadur Joins Diamond Lake Minerals as Strategic Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) (the "Company" or "DLMI"), a forward-thinking multi-strategy operating company specializing in digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, proudly welcomes Marty Pompadur to its esteemed team. Pompadur, with an illustrious career spanning various leadership roles in the media and entertainment industry, brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to Diamond Lake Minerals.

Pompadur graduated from Williams College in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree and earned his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1958. His journey commenced as a practicing attorney in Stamford, Connecticut, in 1958, but he swiftly transitioned into the media field, joining American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (ABC, Inc) in 1960. Pompadur held various key positions during his 17-year tenure at ABC, Inc, culminating in his appointment as the youngest member ever to the ABC, Inc Board of Directors. After departing ABC, Inc in 1977, Pompadur assumed the role of president of Ziff Corporation until 1982, overseeing Ziff-Davis Publishing Company and Ziff-Davis Broadcasting Company. Subsequently, he served as chairman and CEO of RP Companies' various private and public limited partnerships, operating television stations, radio stations and cable television systems. His notable achievements include advising News Corporation in acquiring the Metromedia television station group and formulating the business plan for the Fox Television Network in 1985.

“I am delighted to join Diamond Lake Minerals as a strategic advisor. The company's innovative approach to digital assets aligns with the dynamic evolution in the industry,” said Pompadur. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Diamond Lake Minerals’ continued success.”

In 1998, Pompadur became executive vice president of News Corporation, later serving as president of News Corporation Eastern and Central Europe. In January of 2000, he was appointed chairman of News Corp Europe. During his decade with News Corporation, Pompadur played a pivotal role in the creation of Sky Italia and the successful management of various businesses in emerging markets. He stepped down from News Corporation in 2008 and went on to become a senior advisor to Oliver Wyman, primarily consulting in the Middle East, and the global vice chairman of Media and Entertainment for Macquarie Capital. Today, Pompadur is actively involved as an investor, advisor and board member in several companies, contributing his extensive knowledge and expertise to drive growth and success.

Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lakes Minerals, expressed his excitement about this significant addition, saying: "We are honored to welcome Marty Pompadur to Diamond Lake Minerals as a strategic advisor. His remarkable career and unparalleled expertise will be instrumental in guiding our strategic initiatives. Marty's wealth of experience will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our mission to achieve sustained growth and value creation."

Pompadur joins an esteemed group of advisors at Diamond Lake Minerals, including Brandon Fugal, Anthony Scaramucci, Larry Namer, Andrew Fromm, Raul Leal, Michael Malik Sr., and Agnes Budzyn, further strengthening the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital asset and security token industry.

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by DLMI and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLMI’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for DLMI’s products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

