Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4th, 5th, and 6th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 11th.
December 4th – Uranium
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Elevated Uranium Ltd.
|OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
|Deep Yellow Ltd.
|OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
|Lotus Resources Ltd.
|OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
|Nuclear Fuels Inc.
|OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
|Stallion Uranium Corp.
|OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
|Paladin Energy Ltd.
|OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
|Peninsula Energy Ltd.
|OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
|IsoEnergy Ltd.
|OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
|Yellow Cake PLC
|OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
|Baselode Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
|Terra Uranium Limited
|ASX: T92
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR
December 5th – Battery & Precious Metals
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Jindalee Lithium Ltd.
|OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JLL
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
|Li-FT Power Ltd.
|OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|Goliath Resources Ltd.
|OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
|Silver Storm Mining Ltd
|OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
|Silver Tigers Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
|Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp
|OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
|OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
|Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.
|Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
|Novo Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
December 6th - Battery & Precious Metals
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|WestGold Resources Limited
|Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
|Onyx Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
|West Vault Mining Inc.
|OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
|Akobo Minerals AB
|OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
|GoGold Resources, Inc.
|OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
|European Energy Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
|Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
|Lavras Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
|Osisko Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
|Idaho Copper Corporation
|Pink: COPR
|Sierra Metals, Inc.
|OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
|Arizona Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
