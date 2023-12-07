Kalaa Chakra Interiors Offers Its Renowned Interior Design Services in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalaa Chakra Interiors, considered one of the leading interior design studios in Atlanta, offers its top-notch services to the people of the region to help them turn their vision for their homes into reality.

The studio was founded by highly regarded Atlanta interior designer Radhika Vydianathan, who has over a decade-long experience in the field. Her prolific portfolio includes work on residential and hospitality projects in Singapore, Qatar, Indonesia, and across the US. Her work has won her recognition from her clients and peers, and it has been published in some of the top publications, including Modern Luxury Interiors, Elle Décor, Charish, Nest Magazine, and Voyage ATL.



But it is her passion for working with clients to realize their dreams and her fearless approach to colors, textures, and patterns that have made her work stand out. It is also reflected in the mantra of the studio. Quite simply, Kalaa refers to art as a process of creation according to Indian scholars. Chakra or the circle implies being surrounded and inspired by any form of art when designing an interior space. And the results speak for themselves.

The glowing client testimonials Kalaa Chakra Interiors has consistently received speak volumes about the quality of interior design in Atlanta it provides. Those looking for an Atlanta interior designer whom they can work closely with can reach out to the studio. Through the initial consultation, Radhika makes the effort to understand exactly what clients are looking for and offers them solutions that are suited to their vision. By working closely with clients every step of the way to celebrate their individuality, she strives to create personal spaces they fall in love with.

But that is not all; Kalaa Chakra Interiors also provides stunning craftsmanship and uses superior-quality materials. With strong communication and project management skills, the studio can collaborate with the best builders and contractors to bring the vision to life on time. In fact, before the commencement of any project, the top Atlanta interior design studio will offer a structured roadmap to clients to maintain complete transparency from the word go.

It is interesting to note that Radhika has degrees in both interior design and finance. That is how she can plan the budget, process, and more for the project while bringing her flair for design to it. From indoor and outdoor furnishings to designing for new builds and remodeling kitchens, baths, basements, and more, the studio offers a wide range of services in Atlanta, GA.

