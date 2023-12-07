Global Variable Data Printing Market Report - Carbon Credit Benefits and Decarbonization Strategies Impacting the Variable Data Printing Market

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Variable Data Printing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global variable data printing market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2035. Factors such as growing demand for products that incorporate the most advanced technologies and dynamically increasing spending on R&D developments worldwide are projected to drive the market's expansion in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, the growing requirement to reduce production costs is also estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 58.54 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 8.21 billion in the year 2022.



The global variable data printing market is segmented into numerous segments, including segmentation by composition, printing technology, label type, end user, and region. By composition, the market is segmented into facestock and topcoat. By the end of 2035, the facestock segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 37.98 billion, up from a revenue of nearly USD 5.12 billion in the year 2022.



On the basis of region, the global variable data printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. By the end of 2035, it is estimated that the North America market would have the highest revenue of USD 21.66 billion out of all the markets in the other regions. The US is an important market in the region because of the increased use of variable data printing to quickly and cheaply produce serialized numbers and customized product information.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global variable data printing market that are included in the report are Canon, Inc., 3M Company, Xerox Corporation, RR Donnelley & Sons Company, HP Inc., Mondi PLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Quad/Graphics Inc., Cenveo, Inc., Ricoh USA, Inc., among others.





Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to the Research Study



2. The Research Procedure



3. An Abstract of the Report



4. Forces of the Market Constituents

4.1. Factors/Drivers Impacting the Growth of the Market

4.2. Market Trends for Better Business Practices



5. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

5.1. Based on the label type

5.2. Based on the composition

5.3. Based on the printing technology

5.4. Based on the end user

5.5. Based on the geographical presence



6. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players

6.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries

6.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints

6.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled Out by the Government for Market Players

6.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins

6.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits



7. Regulatory & Standard Landscape



8. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Variable Data Printing Market

8.1. Limitations to US, Europe Economic Recovery

8.2. Uplifting Policies to Foster the Growth of the Economy

8.3. Future Outlook and Strategic: Move for Sustainable Economy

8.4. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth



9. Technological Shift and Implementation Analysis



10. Industry Supply Chain Analysis



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Recent Developments in the Japan Variable Data Printing Market



13. End User Analysis



14. Industry Growth Outlook w.r.t Label Type



15. Porter Five Forces Analysis



16. PEST Analysis



17. Regional Demand Analysis



18. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to Differentiate a Company From its Competitor



19. Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market

19.1. Market share of Key Competitors in the Market, (%) 2022

19.2. Business Profile of Key Enterprise



20. Global Variable Data Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035

20.1. Market Summary

20.2. Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2022-2035

20.3. Market Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

20.4. Year on Year Growth Forecast (%)

20.4.1. By Label Type

20.4.2. By Composition

20.4.3. By Printing Technology

20.4.4. By End User

20.4.5. By Geography



21. North America Variable Data Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



22. Europe Variable Data Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



23. Asia Pacific Variable Data Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



24. Latin America Variable Data Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



25. Middle East and Africa Variable Data Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035





Companies Mentioned





Canon Inc.

3M Company

Xerox Corporation

RR Donnelley & Sons Company

HP Inc.

Mondi PLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Cenveo Inc.

Ricoh USA Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3mzvj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.